Home News york races betting offer bet 20 and get a 60 free bet with betuk

York Races Betting Offer: Bet £20 and Get a £60 Free Bet With BetUK

Updated

1 hour ago

on

BetUK

We’ve a cracking York races betting offer to take advantage if you’re having a bet at the four-day 2022 York Ebor Festival this week (Weds-Sat). Just bet £20 on any race at York and BetUK will reward new customers with a MASSIVE £60 in FREE BETS.

Plus, we’ve also got the York Ebor Festival covered with FREE TIPS, TRENDS and BETTING ADVICE through the week.

To grab your £60 FREE BET, Just join as a new customer, bet £20 on any race at York on this week (Wed-Sat) and BetUK will reward you with £60 in free bets – find out how below.

How to Claim the BetUK York Ebor Festival Horse Racing Betting Offer

BetUK are among the best bookmakers for prospective customers looking for a new platform, and it is just as easy to claim – take a look the steps listed below to find out how you can redeem £60 worth of free bets.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetUK.
  2. Deposit and place a bet of £20+, at odds of 1/2 or greater.
  3. Receive £60 in Free Bets (4x£10 & 4x£5)
BetUK 60
BetUK 60

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 15/08/22 - 21/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

ALREADY HAVE A BetUK ACCOUNT? More York Ebor Betting Offers Here

BetUK York Ebor Festival Betting Offers: Bet £20 Get £60 in Free Bets For York Races This Week

york

Be sure to take a quick look at the terms and conditions of the offer, which we have kindly laid out below.

  • No promo code required.
  • Bonus for new customers only.
  • Qualifying bet must be £20+ and at odds of 1/2 or higher – bet at York races (or any other event on the BetUK Site)
  • Your Free Bets will be credited on settlement of your first bet – include: 4 x 10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets to use
  • Promotion available between 03/08/22 – 21/08/22.
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 15/08/22 - 21/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

BetUK 60
BetUK 60

BetUK Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Price Boost

BetUK have constantly updating markets which include enhanced price and boosted selections for big matches – be sure to keep an eye on the their horse racing price boosts

Acca Club

By place five accumulators each with a different number of selections, customers will receive boosted odds on all five of their multiple selection bets every week.

T’s and C’s: Place five accumulators; the minimum odds per selection is 1.2 (1/5), and maximum stake to use the profit boosts is £20. The boosts will increase your winnings up to a max of £1000 per boost.

BetUK Review: Should You Claim the York Ebor Festival ITV Horse Racing Betting Offer?

£60 worth of free bets from BetUK affords customers with plenty of chances to make a profit with their wide selection of sports, markets and odds, but it can also be used anywhere across their platform should you fancy trying your hand at another sport.

Make sure to head over to BetUK to get set up ahead of the ITV races from York this week (Weds-Sat)

York Race Times and Names | Wednesday 17th August 2022

  • 1:50 Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 5½f ITV
  • 2:25 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (2yo) 7f ITV
  • 3:00 Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (Group 2) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m4f ITV
  • 3:35 Juddmonte International Stakes (British Champions Series) (Group 1) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m2½f ITV
  • 4:10 Sky Bet Stayers Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 2m½f ITV
  • 4:45 Celebrate ITM’s 200th IRE Voucher Winner Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 5f RTV
  • 5:20 Sky Bet Nursery Handicap Cl2 (2yo) 6f RTV

York Race Times and Names | Thursday 18th August 2022

  • 1:50 – Sky Bet Lowther Stakes (Group 2) (Fillies) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV
  • 2:25 – Goffs UK Harry Beeby Premier Yearling Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f ITV
  • 3:00 – Clipper Logistics Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 1m ITV
  • 3:35 – Darley Yorkshire Oaks (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV
  • 4:10 – British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes (Listed Race) (Fillies & Mares) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV
  • 4:45 – OR8Wellness EBF Stallions Nursery Handicap Cl2 (2yo) 7f RTV
  • 5:20 – British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Handicap Cl2 (3yo+) 7f RTV

York Race Times and Names | Friday 19th August 2022

  • 1:50 – Sky Bet Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV
  • 2:25 – Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes (Group 2) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 2m½f ITV
  • 3:00 – Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (Group 2) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV
  • 3:35 – Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (2yo+) 5f ITV
  • 4:10 – Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies’ Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 1m2½f ITV
  • 4:45 – British Stallion Studs EBF Convivial Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 7f RTV
  • 5:20 – Sky Bet Mile Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m RTV

York Race Times and Names | Saturday 20th August 2022

  • 1:50 – Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m1f ITV
  • 2:25 – Sky Bet Melrose Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo) 1m6f ITV
  • 3:00 – Sky Bet City Of York Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 7f ITV
  • 3:35 – Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV
  • 4:10 – Sky Bet Constantine Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 6f ITV
  • 4:45 – Julia Graves Roses Stakes (Listed Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 5f RTV
  • 5:20 – Sky Bet Finale Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 1m2½f RTV

