Horse Racing Tips Today: Friday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat track and over the jumps this afternoon, with six meetings from England and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Friday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from York, Carlisle and Newbury get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining five meetings from Killarney, Kilbeggan, Salisbury, Newcastle and Wolverhampton get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Carlisle, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 9.00pm at Wolverhampton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, both from York, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: York, Carlisle, Newbury, Killarney, Kilbeggan, Salisbury, Newcastle and Wolverhampton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the eight meetings today!

NAP – ROYAL SCOTSMAN @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 3.00 York

Our NAP of the day comes from the third day of the Ebor Festival at York Racecourse, where we have selected Royal Scotsman for Paul & Oliver Cole to triumph in this Class 1, Group 2 race over six furlongs – the Gimcrack Stakes.

This 2-year-old colt comes here in some fine form, with two wins in his four racing starts, most recently winning at Goodwood in July impressively. Royal Scotsman triumphed in the Richmond Stakes over the same trip as today’s task, winning by a length and a half to Al Karrar.

Royal Scotsman faces a three-pound rise today but looks to have had the most experience at a higher level than the other horses in this field. Jockey Jim Crowley every chance of making it back-to-back wins for the impressive colt.

NEXT BEST – STATE OCCASION @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 4.10 York



Our Next Best bet of the day also comes from the racing at York this afternoon, where we have sided with State Occasion in the Heritage Handicap over the 1m2f56y distance.

This 4-year-old filly comes here with a win, two runner-up finishes and two third places in her last six races on the flat turf. Most recently, State Occasion triumphed at Goodwood in July, winning off a heavy 9st 13lbs handicap. She is down four-pounds in the weights today, which should make this task a bit easier for the filly.

This Ralph Beckett trained 4-year-old most definitely has what it takes to beat the rest of the field here. Rossa Ryan is given the ride today on State Occasion, looking for back-to-back wins for the first time in the horses racing career.

Check out all of our selections across the eight meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at York, Carlisle, Newbury, Killarney, Kilbeggan, Salisbury, Newcastle and Wolverhampton on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 55 races:

York Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Thundering @ 8/1 with Bet UK

2.25 Trueshan @ 10/11 with Bet UK

3.00 Royal Scotsman (NAP) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.35 The Platinum Queen @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.10 State Occasion (NB) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.45 Desert Order @ 13/8 with Bet UK

5.20 Bay Of Honour @ 7/1 with Bet UK

Carlisle Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Fiery Bond @ 10/1 with Bet UK

1.30 Sophia’s Starlight @ EVS with Bet UK

2.05 Langholm @ 17/2 with Bet UK

2.40 Ramz @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.10 Monhammer @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.45 Captain Corelli @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.20 Judgement Call @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.56 Detective @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Newbury Horse Racing Tips

1.10 Sassy Belle @ 3/1 with Bet UK

1.40 Saxon Scene @ 7/1 with Bet UK

2.15 Next Chapter @ 15/8 with Bet UK

2.50 Auditor @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.20 Jalea Moon @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.50 Guilin @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Killarney Horse Racing Tips

4.05 Pepsiwithacap @ 12/1 with Bet UK

4.40 Effernock Fizz @ 11/1 with Bet UK

5.15 Dragon Rock @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.45 Jon Snow @ 6/4 with Bet UK

6.20 Gelee Blanche @ 5/1 with Bet UK

6.55 Smitty Bacall @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.30 Eagle Moon @ 17/2 with Bet UK

8.05 Polo Lounge @ 7/4 with Bet UK

Kilbeggan Horse Racing Tips

4.25 Estepona Sun @ 11/4 with Bet UK

5.00 Mister Beeton @ 13/2 with Bet UK

5.35 Via Rosa @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.10 Run For Pat @ 7/4 with Bet UK

6.45 Back The West @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.20 Brave Way @ 11/4 with Bet UK

7.55 Champagnesocialist @ 15/8 with Bet UK

Salisbury Horse Racing Tips

4.52 Sly Madam @ 7/2 with Bet UK

5.27 Hello Deira @ 2/5 with Bet UK

6.00 Lady Lavina @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.35 Crackovia @ 8/1 with Bet UK

7.10 Liangel Hope @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.45 Nova Legend @ 4/6 with Bet UK

Newcastle Horse Racing Tips

5.23 Limited Ability @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.54 Clansman @ 7/1 with Bet UK

6.29 Simply Sondheim @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.04 Desert Land @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.39 Animate @ 11/4 with Bet UK

8.14 Emerald Lady @ 10/3 with Bet UK

8.45 Bold Territories @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips

6.05 Vertice @ 6/1 with Bet UK

6.40 Talamanca @ 7/4 with Bet UK

7.15 Okeechobee @ 1/12 with Bet UK

7.50 Wendell’s Lass @ 15/8 with Bet UK

8.25 Tahasun @ 6/1 with Bet UK

9.00 Malcolm @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change