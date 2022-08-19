Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Friday, August 19th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew made a good profit with his sell of RACE SQUARED NUMBER in the 3.35 at York yesterday (market made up at 1) and he has two recommended bets/trades on Friday, August 19th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

YORK DOUBLE DRAW

Day one of York’s Ebor festival saw low-drawn runners enjoy an edge, especially in the sprints. However, that ground on the far side has been opened up by two days of racing and it looked a big disadvantage to be drawn low in the two 7f handicaps at the end of yesterday’s card – Kyeema (stall 10), was chased home by runners drawn 9, 6 and 13 in the nursery and Adaay In Asia (stall 10) scored from runners drawn 14, 12, 6 and 11 in the fillies’ handicap. Those drawn middle-to-high could enjoy the best of things today and a buy of DOUBLE DRAW with Spreadex looks warranted.

Recommendation: Buy DOUBLE DRAW at York

WOLVERHAMPTON 8.25

Roger Varian has a poor record with his penalised runners, scoring with just two of the 27 qualifiers for a loss of £21.17 to a £1 level stake at SP. The expected number of winners based on their prices was 7.44. The last three qualifiers have finished unplaced at 3-1, 9-4 and 15-8. He has two running today – Leuven Power in the 5.20 at York and ASRAABB in this 9.4f handicap. The daughter of Dark Angel won well at Chelmsford last time but is not certain to appreciate the return to this venue where she was only fifth (13-8 favourite) on her second career start. She didn’t achieve much on the clock last time and her patient style could well be a disadvantage, given the way the track is riding at present. Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. Fixed odds punters might want to split stakes between TAHASUN, who will be happier back at this venue where his sure gets plenty of winners, and LUCKY SAN JORE, who could improve for the change of yard.

Recommendation: Oppose ASRAABB in Wolverhampton 8.25

