Home News kevin blake racing tips two big york fancies to back on friday

Kevin Blake Racing Tips | Two BIG York Fancies To Back On Friday

Updated

23 seconds ago

on

Kevin Blake

Kevin Blake’s racing tips come from the LIVE ITV horse racing from the second day of the York Ebor Festival this Friday. He has two tips and both are in the LIVE ITV horse races. See Kevin Blake’s best horse racing tips for Friday 19th August below and put them in a 45/1 double (see betslip below).

BetUK bet 20 get 60 horse banner

Kevin Blake Horse Racing Tips – Friday 19th Aug 2022

york

Kevin Blake (Betfair) Horse Racing Best Bets

Won his last two at Sandown in the G3 Henry II Stakes and then in France in a G2 at Longchamp. More on his plate here but an improving stayer in these cup races and looks the value e/w calll over the main players – Stradivarius and Trueshan (if running).

Speedy 2 year-old that is getting upwards of 22lbs from the others due to her age. Won 3 of her 4 starts and posted a quick time when scoring at Goodwood last time out. Hollie Doyle rides and with her featherweight can take this top sprint for the girls and the younger brigade.

York Race Times and Schedule | Fri 19th Aug

  • 1:50 – Sky Bet Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 1m4f ITV
  • 2:25 – Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes (Group 2) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (3yo+) 2m½f ITV
  • 3:00 – Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (Group 2) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 6f ITV
  • 3:35 – Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (2yo+) 5f ITV
  • 4:10 – Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies’ Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 1m2½f ITV
  • 4:45 – British Stallion Studs EBF Convivial Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl2 (2yo) 7f RTV
  • 5:20 – Sky Bet Mile Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-105) 1m RTV

