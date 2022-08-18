York Free Bet For Ebor Festival: Bet £10 Get £30 FREE Bet at 888Sport

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Grab £30 in horse racing free bets to use at this week’s 4-day York Ebor Festival with 888Sport. The 2022 York Ebor Festival runs from Wednesday 17th till Saturday 20th August with big races like the Ebor Handicap, Lonsdale Cup, Yorkshire Oaks and Nunthorpe Stakes just some of the highlights.



To help you make the most of the York Ebor Festival fixture make sure you check out the cracking free bet offer from the team at 888Sport on this page and find out how you can utilise their £30 free bet offer for this week’s 2022 York Ebor Festival.



We’ve already seen the mightly BAAEED winning the 2022 Juddmonte International Stakes at this year’s meeting.

But there are still plenty of big races to come and stories to be told with the York Ebor Festival running through till Saturday 20th Aug – so you’ve still got a chance to take advantage of this 888Sport £30 FREE BET to use on the York races.

Already claimed this betting offer? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

How to Claim the 888Sport York Ebor Festival Free Bet?

Redeeming £30 worth of free bets is as easy as following our three-step guide listed below:

Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit a minimum of £10 Place a qualifying bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or greater. You’ll then receive £30 worth of free bets plus your £10 casino bonus

888Sport York Races Free Bet Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

888Sport have a made it very simple for customers to navigate their offer, and we’ve made it even easier by listing the main terms of the bonus:

Bonus for new customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater

Available to customers who are 18+

716 Codes claimed Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater placed on any sports market. Multiple bets qualify with cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Each way bets count as two bets and must be at least £/€/$10 each way (£/€/$20 in total) to qualify. First qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registration. What doesn’t qualify: free Bet stakes and bets placed with Profit Boost tokens; cashed Out, Voided and Permutation Bets; bets placed on Virtual Sports; members making their first deposits with PayPal, Muchbetter, Paysafe Card, Neteller or Skrill; if you play from Northern Ireland, this promotion does not apply to you.

Already claimed this offer? Check out the best York Ebor Festival Free Bets.

888Sport 2022 York Ebor Festival Betting

The four-day York Ebor Festival is one of the summer highlights on the English horse racing calendar, so making use of 888Sport’s £30 free bet offer is a no brainer – just stake £10 on any even on their site and you’ll re rewarded with £30 in FREE BETS, which you could use on the rest of the races at York this week.

Over the four days there’s many big races to look forward to, including the Ebor Handicap (Sat), Lonsdale Cup (Fri) and Nunthorpe Stakes (Fri) – where some of the fastest horses on the planet lock-horns for this lucrative Group One prize.



So, if you’re considering having a bet on the races at York’s Ebor Festival this week, you should certainly join up with 888Sport today, as you’ll receive a £30 free bet bonus.

RELATED: York Races Today: All Races at York, Resuls, Plus Expert Tips & More FREE BETS

888Sport 2022 York Ebor Festival Free Bets and Betting Offers for Existing Customers

4/1+ Winner Offer

This bonus, which can be claimed every day, means users can get a £5 free bet every time they have a winning selection at 4/1 or higher.

Key T&Cs: Min bet £10. Min odds 4/1. Free Bet credited upon bet settlement and expires after 7 days.

York Races Daily Money Back Specials If Your Horse Finishes Second

Check the 888Sport site each day for what York Ebor Festival races are covered. Money back as a free bet if your horses finishes second (Ts&C’s apply)

Best Odds Guaranteed Horse Racing Prices

Take a price on a horse and if wins at a bigger price, 888Sport will pay you out at those odds.

Key T&Cs: UK/Irish racing, Bets must be placed on the same day as the race

Acca Club

Bet £20 on multiples or Bet Builder over the course of a week, and you’ll find yourself receiving a free £5 bet.

Key T&Cs: Multiple bets only containing 3 selections or more. Min odds per leg – 1/2, min odds for Bet Builder – 2/1.

Each Way+

Earn a bigger EW pay-out or gain some added insurance on your EW bets with Each Way+.

888Sport review: Should You Claim the York Ebor Festival Offer?

This offer is a no-brainer if you are looking to have a punt next week on a huge four day celebration of racing – with the York track billed as the ‘Ascot Of The North’

Not only does £30 in free bets afford customers a sizeable chance to make a profit, it also gives you flexibility to explore other sporting markets if you so wish.

What more could you ask for?

583 Codes claimed Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater placed on any sports market. Multiple bets qualify with cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Each way bets count as two bets and must be at least £/€/$10 each way (£/€/$20 in total) to qualify. First qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registration. What doesn’t qualify: free Bet stakes and bets placed with Profit Boost tokens; cashed Out, Voided and Permutation Bets; bets placed on Virtual Sports; members making their first deposits with PayPal, Muchbetter, Paysafe Card, Neteller or Skrill; if you play from Northern Ireland, this promotion does not apply to you.

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing from York races. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.