2022 Ebor Handicap Trends: Irish Have Won 46% Of The Last 13 Renewals

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The 2022 Ebor Handicap trends will certainly help narrow down the 22 runners ahead of Europe’s most valuable flat handicap this Saturday. In recent years we’ve seen 13 of the last 20 Ebor winners aged 4 or 5, while 85% of the last 20 successful horses carried 9st 5lbs. However, we’ve also seen the Irish stables having a terrific record in the race – winning 6 of the last 13 – so, let’s see who they are sending over this year. Andy Newton takes a look.



Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

RELATED: York Races Today – See All Races at York This Week

What Date Is The 2022 Ebor Handicap?



The Sky Bet Ebor Handicap is the richest flat handicap run in Europe and staged over 1m6f at the York Ebor Festival in August.

📅Date: Saturday 20th August 2022

🏇Racecourse: York

💰 Winner: £300,000 (Handicap)

📺 TV: ITV / Racing TV

Irish Trainers Love To Target The Ebor Handicap



Since 2009, the Irish have landed this Saturday’s Sky Bet Ebor Handicap six times which works out at a 46% strike-rate – not too shabby right?

They did the business again 12 months ago when the Johnny Murtagh-trained Sonnyboyliston took the valuable top prize to back up the stable’s other win in 2014 (Mutual Regard).

We’ve even seen the Willie Mullins (2009, Sesenta) and Gordon Elliott (2010, Dirar) Irish yards get in on the act, while Tony Martin (2016, Heartbreak City) and Ger Lyons (2019, Mustajeer) are the other Emerald Isle yards to target the race with success.

With that in mind, it would be foolish to not take a look at the Irish 2022 Ebor Handicap entries for this year’s race.

Full List Of 2022 Irish Ebor Handicap Runners



EARL OF TYRONE @ SP with 888Sport

Trainer: P Twomey

Jockey: W J Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9-5

Form: 3-3111

Winner of his last three races and heads here as a contender for being sent off as the Ebor Handicap favourite. The last win came in a Listed race at Limerick so the ease back into a handicap will help and regular rider Billy Lee makes the trip over. He’s also got winning form over 1m6f, so this step back up in trip will be no issue. Looks a big player, with the key age (4) and weight trends onside too.

OKITA SOUSHI @ SP with 888Sport

Trainer: Joseph Patrick O’Brien

Jockey: M P Sheehy (3)

Age: 4

Weight: 9-8

Form: 13-232

From the Joseph O’Brien yard, who are yet to win this race. However, you feel it won’t be long before they are snatching an Ebor. This 4 year-old is lightly-raced with only 5 runs and is yet to finish out of the first three. Been freshened up with 44 days off since his last run and the useful Irish claimer M P Sheehy comes over to take off a handy 3lbs. Been supported in the lead-up to the race and is sure to have his supporters.

EVER PRESENT @ SP with 888Sport

Trainer: Mrs John Harrington

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 6

Weight: 9-9

Form: 1121-4

Another yard (Jessie Harrington) still looking for their first in this race, but have a decent chance here. Returned last month with a fair fourth at Down Royal in a Listed race over this 1m6f trip, so should be a lot fitter for that here. Before that had won over 1m6f at Leopardstown back in Sept 21 and has won 4 of his 9 career starts. Is, however, another 7lbs higher in the ratings here from last time, so despite having a live e/w chance, will need to improve again.

LICENCE @ SP with 888Sport

Trainer: Ger Lyons

Jockey: Gary Carroll

Age: 4

Weight: 9-5

Form: 1-274

From the Ger Lyons yard that won this race in 2019. Returned earlier this month to be 4th at Leopardstown in a G3 race, so will find this ease in class to his liking. That was also his first run back from being gelded and his first for 3 months too, so will improve for it. Age and weight trends on his side and have had his supporters in the ante-post market in the lead-up to the race. Looks a lively each-way contender.

BENAUD @ SP with 888Sport

Trainer: Joseph Patrick O’Brien

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9-4

Form: 27-791

Second runner from the Joseph O’Brien yard that will be carrying in the popular green/gold silks of owner JP McManus. Last seen winning easily at Bellewstown over 1m4f at the end of June, so you feel he’s worth another crack over this longer trip. Fair-looking chance and Jim Crowley, of Baaeed fame, has been booked to ride.

SHANROE @ SP with 888Sport

Trainer: Karl Thornton

Jockey: Robbie Colgan

Age: 8

Weight: 9-7

Form: /140-1

From the lesser Irish yard of Karl Thornton, but not without a squeak either. One of the more exprienced in the field though with 21 races, but has won 9 of those. Last seen winning at Galway at their Festival and only up 4lbs for that success. However, being an 8 year-old does have a hefty age trend to overcome – the last Ebor winner aged 8 or older was the mighty Sea Pigeon in 1979, who won the race as a 9 year-old.

17 Of The Last 20 Ebor Winners Carried 9st 5lbs Or Less

This weight trend is another to look out for with an 85% return in the last 20 runnings. And of the 22 runners, it’s a stat that will see the top 12 on the card fall down. Therefore, if this trend is to be upheld then all of a sudden the 22 runners become 10!

Those have more than 9st 5lbs to carrry are Get Shirty, Enemy, Max Vega, Fancy Man, Ever Present, John Leeper, Okita Soushi, Global Storm, Rodrigo Diaz, Shanroe, Raymond Tusk and Candleford.

Just Two Winning Ebor Handicap Favourites Since 1999

The Ebor Handicap has also been a graveyard race for favourite backers in recent times – just two winning market leaders since 1999!

The last of those jollies to win was Puple Moon in 2007, trained by Luca Cumani, with prior to that the Henry Cecil-trained Tuning (1998).

We’ve even at a 100/1 winner of the race in 2006 (Mudawin), plus four winners at 25/1 and 33/1 since 2008, so anything is possible in this 1m6f contest.

This year’s Ebor favourite (at this stage) is the Irish-trained Earl Of Tyrone, but that could easily change in the build-up to the race.

Only One Ebor Handicap Winner Aged 7 Or Older Since 1980

Another big trend is the age. The Ebor Handicap tends to go to horses aged between 4 and 6 years-old. This age range has been responsible for a massive 18 of the last 19 (95%) winners!

A stonking trend and that has also backed up with just two winners aged 7 or older since 1980 – the 7 year-old Litigant won in 2015 and then you can to go back to the mighty Sea Pigeon in 1979, who won aged 9, to find the oldest recent winners of the Ebor.

Yes, stats are there to be broken (or so they say!), but I’m still happy to put a line through the older brigade in the race – Euchen Glen (9), Shanroe (8), Raymond Tusk (7) and Not So Sleepy (Res) (10).

2022 Ebor Handicap Other Key Trends and Stats

19/20 – Aged 6 or younger

17/20 – Carried 9-5 or less

17/20 – Had won over at least 1m4f before

16/20 – Won from a double-figure stall

13/20 – Aged either 4 or 5 years-old

12/20 – Carried 9-1 or less

12/20 – Had 3 or more runs already that season

12/20 – Unplaced favourites

11/20 – Had run at York before

6/20 – Ran at Ascot last time out

6/20 – Won last time out

6/20 – Irish-trained winners (6 of the last 13)

4/20 – Ran at Goodwood last time out

3/20 – Ran at Galway last time out

2/20 – Trained by Johnny Murtagh (2 of last 8)

2/20 – Ridden by Jamie Spencer

2/20 – Placed horses from stall 1 (third 2011, third 2013)

2/20 – Winning favourites

Just two winning favourites since 1999

Since 1980 only one winner aged 7 or older

6 of the last 8 winners were aged 5 or 6 years-old

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute won the race in 1980, 1991 & 1996

The average winning SP in the last 20 years is 19/1

DID YOU KNOW?: 17 of the last 20 Ebor Handicap winners carried 9st-5lbs or less. So, why not snap-up a FREE £60 bet with BetUK to use on the race and back a horse that fits this key weight trend.

2022 Ebor Handicap Betting and Full Runners



See below the full 22 runners entered for the 2022 Ebor Handicap on Saturday 20th Aug, plus we take a look at the latest Ebor Handicap Betting market.

Ebor Handicap Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker EARL OF TYRONE SP GAASSEE SP OKITA SOUSHI SP ALFRED BOUCHER SP CANDLEFORD SP EVER PRESENT SP EUCHEN GLEN SP LICENCE SP ENEMY SP GET SHIRTY SP JOHN LEEPER SP TRAWLERMAN SP BENAUD SP GLOBAL STORM SP MAX VEGA SP SHANROE SP CALLING THE WIND SP RODRIGO DIAZ SP VALLEY FORGE SP FANCY MAN SP QUENELLE D’OR SP RAYMOND TUSK SP

All odds correct as of 17:19 BST on Thurs 18 Aug and subject to change

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 15/08/22 - 21/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement. Min Deposit £20 Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 15/08/22 – 21/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

Recent Ebor Handicap Winners

2021 – Sonnyboyliston (10/1)

2020 – Fujaira Prince (11/2)

2019 – Mustajeer (16/1)

2018 – Muntahaa (11/1)

2017 – Nakeeta (12/1)

2016 – Heartbreak City (15/2)

2015 – Litigant (33/1)

2014 – Mutual Regard (20/1)

2013 – Tiger Cliff (5/1)

2012 – Willing Foe (12/1)

Watch The 2021 Sky Bet Ebor Handicap Again

York Race Times and Names | Saturday 20th August 2022

1:50 – Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 1m1f ITV

2:25 – Sky Bet Melrose Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo) 1m6f ITV

3:00 – Sky Bet City Of York Stakes (Group 2) Cl1 (3yo+) 7f ITV

3:35 – Sky Bet Ebor Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV

4:10 – Sky Bet Constantine Handicap (Heritage Handicap) Cl2 (3yo+) 6f ITV

4:45 – Julia Graves Roses Stakes (Listed Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 5f RTV

5:20 – Sky Bet Finale Handicap Cl2 (3yo+ 0-105) 1m2½f RTV

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing from York races this week. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.