Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Friday, June 17th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew successfully opposed odds-on favourite REACH FOR THE MOON on Thursday and has three recommended bets/trades on Friday, June 17th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

ROYAL ASCOT 3.05

WINGS OF WAR progressed throughout his first season and ended the campaign with a battling success in the Mill Reef at Newbury in September. He reportedly takes some getting fit at home and may have needed his first run this year when finishing last of four over course and distance, the small field wouldn’t have been ideal for him either. He then bounced back to form with a two-length third to El Caballo in the Sandy Lane at Haydock where he was fitted with first-time cheekpieces, meeting trouble at a crucial stage. With the big field/fast pace scenario looking certain to suit in today’s Commonwealth Cup, he can reverse the form with the winner. His stall 5 of 20 draw looks handy on yesterday’s evidence and a buy at 8 in the Spread 50-30-20-10 market looks warranted. Fixed odds punters can back him each-way at 12-1.

Recommendation: Back WINGS OF WAR in Royal Ascot 3.05

ROYAL ASCOT 4.20

Andrew Balding’s likeable filly SANDRINE hit the ground running, winning her first three starts, including notable victories in the Albany at Royal Ascot and the Duke Of Cambridge at Newmarket last season. She returned to action in the 1000 Guineas at HQ and ran a race full of promise – settled at the rear early, she made significant headway on the wide outside from her tricky high draw and finished less than three lengths behind all-the-way winner Cachet in fifth. Her patient running style was at a disadvantage that day and she actually did second best of the closers. Buy at 12 in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market or back her each-way at 9-1.

Recommendation: Back SANDRINE in Royal Ascot 4.20

ROYAL ASCOT 5.00

Lightly raced filly INVIGILATE has been brought along steadily by Sir Michael Stoute and landed her first success under Ryan Moore at Leicester on her third outing. A tardy start on her reappearance at Nottingham cost her a few lengths and she shaped encouragingly under Richard Kingscote to finish a length second to Washraa. Expect Invigilate to be much sharper this time with a run under her belt and similarly patient tactics can see her get the better of her old rival this time. Lightweight veteran jockey Jimmy Quinn takes the ride, and she could be open to plenty of improvement on just her fifth start. Buy at 6 in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market or back each-wat at 14-1.

Recommendation: Back INVIGILATE in Royal Ascot 5.00

There’s a new customer betting offer open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account. If £36 in Spreadex free bets across fixed odds and spread betting appeals, then sign up and place a £25 qualifying fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once this settles, start receiving a bundle of £36 in free bets across both of the Spreadex betting platforms. To claim those, simply follow these steps:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once that settles, get the first £5 fixed odds free bet and a £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet Four more £5 fixed odds free bets are credited on consecutive days Once the second £5 fixed odds free bet is credits, the other £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet Also get a £1 Race Index spread free bet

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.

