With Royal Ascot continuing on Friday – one of the most popular days at the meeting. So, does The Queen have any Royal Ascot runners on DAY FOUR at Royal Ascot? We take a look at the possible runners for the Queen on Friday 17th June, plus you can also snap-up a £50 free bet with BetUK to use at Ascot this week.



Queen’s Royal Ascot Runners On Friday 17th June

3.40pm – The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f JUST FINE @ 4/1 with BetUK

Looks The Queen’s best chance of getting something on Friday. Returned last month from a break to run a fine third at York over this trip. Will be better for that here and this Sir Michael Stoute runner will have plenty of experience in the saddle with Ryan Moore riding. The Stoute yard won this in 2013 and 2014, with Moore riding both, too.

5.00pm – The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 1m (straight) DISCRECTION @ 16/1 with BetUK

A big field here so the draw 10 will give this Queen’s horse options. From the Roger Charlton yard and will be ridden by David Egan, she’s an inform filly too having won her last two in good fashion at Beverley and Carlisle. Up 6lbs again here but on the up and not without a chance.



6.10pm – The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) 5f SPRING IS SPRUNG @ 19/1 with BetUK

Two career wins from opening five runs is not too shabby. Took a bit of a hold the last day over 6f at Southwell so the drop back to 5f here will help and has had a nice break since. Also been gelded since his last run and looks an interesting outsider here for Her Majesty in another ultra-competitive contest.



Queen’s 2022 Royal Ascot Other Possible Runners

Royal Ascot: Friday 17th June 2022

Royal Ascot: Saturday 18th June 2022

Platinum Jubilee Stakes – KING’S LYNN @ 33/1 with BetUK

How Many Royal Ascot Winners Has The Queen Had?

The Queen has had 24 Royal Ascot winners over the years, with the first of those coming in the 1950’s – The Queen’s first Royal Ascot winner was Choir Boy, who won the 1953 Royal Hunt Cup.

Then, in more recent times – Tactical, won the Windsor Castle Stakes in 2020, while another notable winner in the Royal colours was Estimate (watch below), who won the 2013 Ascot Gold Cup.

Some Of The Best Horses To Carry The Queen’s Colours

Dunfermline: Won the Epsom Oaks, when ridden by Willie Carson and trained by Dick Hern, and the St Leger in the same season. (watch Dunfermline winning the 1977 Oaks below)

Aureole: Her Majesty’s only winner of the race that is named after her parents: the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes. Over the year’s, she’s also had had four runners-up in the race.

Doutelle: Among Doutelle’s wins over a cracking career was his victory in the 1958 Ormonde Stakes – he beat the classy Ballymoss, subsequently winner of the Eclipse, King George and Arc.

Height Of Fashion: The Queen sold this horse to Sheikh Hamdan – soon after Height Of Fashion became a broodmare of the highest quality. Her son was the 1989 Epsom Derby winner Nashwan, she also has family ties to the Japanese sire sensation Deep Impact and the more recent champion miler Baaeed.

Highclere: Named after Highclere Castle – the home of the Queen’s racing manager at the time, Lord Carnarvon. Another dual Classic winner for the Queen – winning the 1000 Guineas in 1974 and later won the Prix de Diane that same season. Highclere was a great granddaughter of Feola, who was the Royal Studs’ most prolific broodmare in the 20th Century.

Watch Estimate Winning The 2013 Ascot Gold Cup

