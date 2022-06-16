Tony Calvin Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips | Ascot Best Bets On Friday

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Tony Calvin Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips – Friday 17th June 2022

Tony Calvin (Betfair) Royal Ascot Best Bets – Friday 17th June 2022

3:40 Royal Ascot: SIR RUMI @ 19/1 with BetUK

First up for Calvin is “the best handicap bet of the Friday” in Sir Rumi, who contests the 1m 4f Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes. A never dangerous but eye-catching sixth in the Golden Gates at this meeting 12 months ago, he’s 1lb lower here.

Fourth in a couple of Heritage Handicaps over 1m 6f recently, his runner-up effort in a conditions contest at Doncaster on reappearance when splitting two rivals with much higher ratings makes Sir Rumi interesting. “He probably has his optimum conditions and looks very well-handicapped,” claims Calvin.

The suggestion to take on hot favourite Inspiral, who missed the start of the campaign with a setback, in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes on the round mile is Sandrine. She was only three-quarters of a length behind subsequent Oaks winner Tuesday when fifth in the 1000 Guineas.

“If ever she is going to excel at a mile, it will be on fast ground around a bend here,” writes Calvin of Sandrine, who already has a Royal Ascot win to her name. Her backend juvenile form also makes Andrew Balding’s filly look overpriced in this three-year-olds only contest.

Listed runner-up Mashaaer makes her handicap debut in the Sandringham Stakes on the straight mile. A runner-up on her racecourse bow last September, the fact that she split With The Moonlight and re-opposing rival Crenelle reads well here, in Calvin’s opinion.

6:10 Royal Ascot: BOND CHAIRMAN @ 22/1 with BetUK

A career low mark of 93 could help Bond Chairman outrun his big odds in the concluding 5f Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes Handicap. Calvin highlights that Bryan Smart’s runner was fourth in the Windsor Castle over course and distance here last year. This is Bond Chairman’s handicap debut off 3lb lower than the rating he earned for that.

Note: Odds are subject to change

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Friday 17th June 2022

2.30pm – Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f

3.05pm – Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f

3.40pm – Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f

4.20pm – Coronation Stakes (Group 1) 1m (round)

5.00pm – Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

6.10pm – Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) 5f

