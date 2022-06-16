We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

There are more Royal Ascot bankers that punters will be keen to attach on Friday 17th June as the Royal Meeting heads into it’s fourth day. We’ve seven more high class races to look forward to that include two Group One contests – Commonwealth Cup and Coronation Stakes.



Back the four day one Royal Ascot horses with 888Sport @ 7/1 (click the bet slip below)

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

888Sport Royal Ascot Horse Racing Offer: Bet £20 Get £40 in Free Bets

RELATED: Best Royal Ascot Betting Offers and Horse Racing Free Bets

Royal Ascot Bankers On Friday 17th June 22

4.20pm – The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round) INSPIRAL @ 2/1 with 888Sport

Top-rated in the field and is yet to lose a race from four runs. From the John Gosden yard and with Frankie Dettori riding will have plenty of bankers here, especially already being a proven G1 winner when seeing off another runner today – Prosperious Voyage – in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket last year.

5.35pm – The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f CHANGINGOFTHEGUARD @ 7/4 with 888Sport

Landed the Chester Vase in decent fashion in May and wasn’t disgraced when fifth in the Epsom Derby last time out. This will be slightly easier into a G2 and from the Aidan O’Brien yard that won this race in 2019 with Japan.

Royal Ascot Bankers On Fri 17th June – Back This 7/1 Double With 888Sport

A £10 treble on the DAY FOUR (Friday 17th June) Royal Ascot bankers pays £80.00 (click the bet slip below)



RELATED: Royal Ascot Odds 2022 – View Latest Royal Ascot Betting Odds

Join 888Sport Today and also get a FREE £40 BET to Use On The Ascot Races

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting (14th-18th June 2022) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Royal Ascot: Friday 17th June 2022

2.30pm – The Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f

3.05pm – The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f

3.40pm – The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f

4.20pm – The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)

5.00pm – The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

6.10pm – The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) 5f

More Royal Ascot Horse Racing Free Bets