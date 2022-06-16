There are more Royal Ascot bankers that punters will be keen to attach on Friday 17th June as the Royal Meeting heads into it’s fourth day. We’ve seven more high class races to look forward to that include two Group One contests – Commonwealth Cup and Coronation Stakes.
Back the four day one Royal Ascot horses with 888Sport @ 7/1 (click the bet slip below)
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers For Royal Ascot Free Bets
|Sites
|Highlights
|Register
|1.
|
Bet £20 Get £40 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
|Claim Offer
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
888Sport Royal Ascot Horse Racing Offer: Bet £20 Get £40 in Free Bets
RELATED: Best Royal Ascot Betting Offers and Horse Racing Free Bets
Royal Ascot Bankers On Friday 17th June 22
4.20pm – The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round) INSPIRAL @ 2/1 with 888Sport
Top-rated in the field and is yet to lose a race from four runs. From the John Gosden yard and with Frankie Dettori riding will have plenty of bankers here, especially already being a proven G1 winner when seeing off another runner today – Prosperious Voyage – in the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket last year.
5.35pm – The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f CHANGINGOFTHEGUARD @ 7/4 with 888Sport
Landed the Chester Vase in decent fashion in May and wasn’t disgraced when fifth in the Epsom Derby last time out. This will be slightly easier into a G2 and from the Aidan O’Brien yard that won this race in 2019 with Japan.
Royal Ascot Bankers On Fri 17th June – Back This 7/1 Double With 888Sport
A £10 treble on the DAY FOUR (Friday 17th June) Royal Ascot bankers pays £80.00 (click the bet slip below)
RELATED: Royal Ascot Odds 2022 – View Latest Royal Ascot Betting Odds
Join 888Sport Today and also get a FREE £40 BET to Use On The Ascot Races
Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting (14th-18th June 2022) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites
2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule
Royal Ascot: Friday 17th June 2022
- 2.30pm – The Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f
- 3.05pm – The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f
- 3.40pm – The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f
- 4.20pm – The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)
- 5.00pm – The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 1m (straight)
- 5.35pm – The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f
- 6.10pm – The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) 5f
More Royal Ascot Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £20, Get £40 in Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets