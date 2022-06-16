We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Frankie Dettori has four more booked rides at Royal Ascot on Friday 17th June, that include the exciting unbeaten filly – Inspiral – in the Coronation Stakes (4:20pm). The pocket Italian has won over 70 Royal Ascot races during his career, but can he pick up any more this Thursday? We take a look at each Frankie Dettori Royal Ascot ride on Friday below and also put perm them up in a 888Sport betslip for you.

Frankie Dettori’s Royal Ascot Rides On Friday 17th June 2022

2.30 Royal Ascot: FULLY WET @ 11/1 with 888Sport – Trainer John Gosden doesn’t have many sprinters these days but could have a nice one on his hand here after a smooth debut win at Goodwood last month. More on her plate here but did it well enough and looks a decent option over the well-fancied Meditate in the race.

3.40 Royal Ascot: TRAWLERMAN @ 9/2 with 888Sport – Frankie rides this Godolphin horse here and after a nice win at Chelmsford in April would head here with a decent chance, with the step up to 1m4f looking in his favour Frankie also knows the Sire of this horse well – having won the Derby on him (Golden Horn).

4.20 Royal Ascot: INSPIRAL @ 2/1 with 888Sport – Looks Frankie’s best chance of a winner on the day. This exciting 3 year-old filly is yet to lose a race (4 runs) and is back after last seen winning the Fillies’ Mile at HQ – beat another runner here Prosperous Voyage well that day and more of the same looks on the cards.

5.00 Royal Ascot: CRENELLE @ 10/1 with 888Sport – Found 1m2f stretching her stamina last time at Newmarket but prior to that run was a winner over this 1m trip. Back to this distance is, therefore, a plus and with that last run also coming in a Listed race the drop into a handicap for the first time will also help. Not without a chance in another super-competitive renewal.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Friday 17th June 2022

2.30pm – The Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f

3.05pm – The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f

3.40pm – The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f

4.20pm – The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)

5.00pm – The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

6.10pm – The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) 5f

