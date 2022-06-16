We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Royal Ascot Lucky 15 horse racing tips to add to your bet slips on Friday 17th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the seven races on DAY FOUR at Royal Ascot.



765 Codes claimed Bet £20, Get £40 in Free Bets Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply Offer Terms Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply

MEDIATATE @ 5/2 with 888Sport – 2.30 Royal Ascot



2-from-2 for the Aidan O’Brien yard, who won this in 2016 with Brave Anna. The last of those wins was a solid G3 win at Naas and has some fancy entries later in the season.

PERFECT POWER @ 7/2 with 888Sport – 3.05 Royal Ascot



This Richard Fahey-trained 3 year-old didn’t last out the Guineas trip of a mile last time, so the drop back to 6f here is a big positive. Showed a lot of pace to win the G1 Prix Morny in France last season and is a past Royal Ascot winner too, after taking the Norfolk Stakes here last term.

INSPIRAL @ 15/8 with 888Sport – 4.20 Royal Ascot

Trainer John Gosden has had this race as her target all season after missing the Guineas. Is back from 252-days off but has gone well off a break before and comes here unbeaten from 4 races. Is the top-rated in the line-up and has already beaten Prosperous Voyage twice last season. Frankie Dettori riding is the final plus.

OTTOMAN FLEET @ 2/1 with 888Sport 5.35 Royal Ascot

Will have most to fear from Changingoftheguard and Lysander here, but this Godolphin runner got off the mark at the second try at Newmarket last month and looks an improving middle-distance performer. That came over 1m2f, but is bred to stay this 1m4f tips (Sea The Stars) so there should be even more to come. William Buick gets the ride for trainer Charlie Appleby.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Friday 17th June 2022

2.30pm – The Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f

3.05pm – The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f

3.40pm – The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f

4.20pm – The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)

5.00pm – The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

6.10pm – The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) 5f

More Royal Ascot Horse Racing Free Bets