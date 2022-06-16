Pricewise Royal Ascot Racing Tips | Tom Segal’s Ascot Tips On Friday

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Pricewise (Tom Segal) Royal Ascot Tips On Friday 17th June 2022

Pricewise (Tom Segal) Royal Ascot Best Bets and Tips on Friday 17th June 2022

Impressive Newmarket novice winner Mawj kicks off the Pricewise tips in the 6f Group 3 Albany Stakes for juvenile fillies. “She looked exceptional and likely to appreciate the fast ground,” said Segal of her 4 3/4 lengths victory at Headquarters. Mawj’s trainer, Saeed bin Suroor, is already on the board at the royal meeting too.

Thrice runner-up on the Flat, Ajero is better known for his hurdles exploits but, appeals to Segal in the 1m 4f Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes Handicap. It’s the first try at this trip for Kim Bailey’s runner. Ajero has shaped as though he’ll appreciate it after a couple of eye-catching efforts in defeat at Chepstow.

American raider Spendarella gets among the Pricewise tips with Segal favouring her for the Group 1 Coronation Stakes over the round mile. Proven on fast ground, trainer Graham Motion gives William Buick the leg-up, who for Segal “is riding better than anyone in Britain”.

5:00 Royal Ascot: FRESH HOPE @ 15/2 with BetUK

Hayley Turner is a go-to jockey for the Sandringham Stakes Handicap on the straight mile for three-year-old fillies. Segal notes her mount Fresh Hope representing trainer Charlie Fellowes with those connections successful in 2019 and 2020 in this. “Expect the daughter of New Approach to come fast and late,” writes Segal.

6:10 Royal Ascot: LATIN LOVER @ 14/1 with BetUK

In the concluding Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes sprint handicap, Segal sides with Latin Lover. Another ride for ITV Racing pundit Turner, this Starspangledbanner gelding snuck into the field for trainer George Eustace. “A strongly run 5f at Ascot looks tailor-made for Latin Lover,” says Segal about the last of his Pricewise tips on the penultimate day of Royal Ascot.

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Friday 17th June 2022

2.30pm – Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f

3.05pm – Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f

3.40pm – Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f

4.20pm – Coronation Stakes (Group 1) 1m (round)

5.00pm – Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

6.10pm – Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) 5f

