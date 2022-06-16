We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Templegate Royal Ascot Tips (NAP/NB) – Royal Ascot Best Bets Friday 17th June 2022

Templegate Royal Ascot Horse Racing NAP

Impressive in winning her opening two starts, including a Group Three at Naas last time. O’Brien won this race in 2016 with Brave Anna and they look to have another nice sprinter on their hands. Will have more to fear from Mawj.

Templegate Royal Ascot Horse Racing NB

Yet to taste a defeat with three wins from three for the Richard Hannon yard. Won last time at York and that win was made to look better as was slowly away that day. But ran on well to get the job done so you feel the longer trip here to a mile will suit.

Other Templegate Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips On Friday 17th June 2022

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Friday 17th June 2022

2.30pm – The Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f

3.05pm – The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f

3.40pm – The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f

4.20pm – The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)

5.00pm – The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

6.10pm – The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) 5f

