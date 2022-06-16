Templegate Royal Ascot Tips (NAP/NB) – Royal Ascot Best Bets Friday 17th June 2022
- 2.30 Royal Ascot: MEDITATE (NAP) @ 7/2 with BetUK
- 5.00 Royal Ascot: HEREDIA (NB) @ 4/1 with BetUK
Impressive in winning her opening two starts, including a Group Three at Naas last time. O’Brien won this race in 2016 with Brave Anna and they look to have another nice sprinter on their hands. Will have more to fear from Mawj.
Yet to taste a defeat with three wins from three for the Richard Hannon yard. Won last time at York and that win was made to look better as was slowly away that day. But ran on well to get the job done so you feel the longer trip here to a mile will suit.
