Top 7 New Royal Ascot Betting Offers With Horse Racing Free Bets

Royal Ascot is the talk of the town this week as horse racing fans lock themselves in for five days of top-class action and high fashion. With that in mind, here at SportsLens we have compiled a list of the SEVEN best new Royal Ascot betting sites for you, where you can cash-in with a stack of FREE ROYAL ASCOT BETS.
If this interests you, then read on and find out how you can claim some magnificent betting offers and free bets ahead of this week’s Royal Ascot Meeting (Tues-Sat).
Best New Royal Ascot Betting Sites
RELATED: Best Royal Ascot Offers for EXISTING CUSTOMERS
Bet UK Royal Ascot Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £50 in Royal Ascot Free Bets
Bet UK are offering new customers the chance to make a sizeable return on their betting for this week’s 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting – betting just £10 to get a CRACKING £50 FREE BET!
Bet UK are offering new customers a staggering £50 (up from £30) in Royal Ascot free bets ahead of the horse racing at the Berkshire track this week. Simply stake a £10 bet and you can get £50 to use across their sportsbook.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Fitzdares 2022 Royal Ascot Betting Offer – Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Fitzdares are offering customers a fantastic £30 in free bets ahead of this week’s Royal Ascot fixture.
All you have to do is click the link below, follow the instructions and you will be provided with your Fitzdares Royal Ascot free bets. It’s as easy as that!
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
The Pools 2022 Royal Ascot Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
The Pools are offering new customers £30 in free bets ahead of five-day 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting this week.
To claim this amazing offer, simply sign up and follow the steps using the link below, place a £10 qualifying bet before you are credited with £30 in Royal Ascot free bets.
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Luckster Royal Ascot Derby Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet for Royal Ascot
Luckster have you covered for this year’s Royal Ascot Meeting with a £10 free bet.
To qualify, new customers will need to follow the steps by following the link below, and then place a £10 bet on a market of your choosing. You will then be provided with your £10 ROYAL ASCOT free bet.
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet Goodwin Horse Racing Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet At Royal Ascot
Bet Goodwin are offering new users £10 in free bets ahead of the coveted Royal Ascot Meeting this week.
By clicking the link below and following the steps provided, place an initial £10 bet and then you will be credited with a £10 free bet to use anywhere on their platform, including in the races at Royal Ascot.
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Mr Mega Royal Ascot Betting Offer – Bet £15 Get A £10 Free Bet On Horse Racing
Mr Mega are offering new users a £10 free bet if you stake up to £15 in bets on any of their markets across their vast sportsbook.
To claim your free bet reward, stake your qualifying bet at odds of evens or more and use your free bet within two weeks. It couldn’t be simpler to make use of this superb 2022 ROYAL ASCOT betting offer.
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
LiveScore Bet Horse Racing Betting Offer – Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets for Royal Ascot
Claiming the LiveScore Bet Royal Ascot betting offer could not be simpler.
Bet £10 and you will get £20 in free bets which can be used across their platform, which includes all of the racing from Ascot, as well as any other sport you perhaps fancy a punt on!
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
RELATED: Best Royal Ascot Offers for EXISTING CUSTOMERS
Related At Royal Ascot: We’ve got the best Royal Ascot betting sites listed that you can take advantage of many Royal Ascot free bets. Plus, our SportsLens horse racing experts are on hand with their Royal Ascot tips, while we’ll also have the latest Royal Ascot odds and Royal Ascot results throughout the five-day meeting. Finally, if you’re already a customer with our bookmakers then you can see all the latest Royal Ascot Existing Customer offers here.
Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting (14th-18th June 2022) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites
2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule
Royal Ascot: Tuesday 14th June 2022
- 2.30pm – The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 1m (straight)
- 3.05pm – The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f
- 3.40pm – The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 5f
- 4.20pm – The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)
- 5.00pm – The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 2m 4f
- 5.35pm – The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 1m 2f
- 6.10pm – The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) 1m 6f
Royal Ascot: Wednesday 15th June 2022
- 2.30pm – The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f
- 3.05pm – The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f
- 3.40pm – The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 1m 2f
- 4.20pm – The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (straight)
- 5.00pm – The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)
- 5.35pm – The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f
- 6.10pm – The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) Old mile (round)
Royal Ascot: Thursday 16th June 2022
- 2.30pm – The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f
- 3.05pm – The King George V Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m 4f
- 3.40pm – The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f
- 4.20pm – The Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f
- 5.00pm – The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)
- 5.35pm – The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f
- 6.10pm – The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 7f
Royal Ascot: Friday 17th June 2022
- 2.30pm – The Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f
- 3.05pm – The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f
- 3.40pm – The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f
- 4.20pm – The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)
- 5.00pm – The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 1m (straight)
- 5.35pm – The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f
- 6.10pm – The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) 5f
Royal Ascot: Saturday 18th June 2022
- 2.30pm – The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f
- 3.05pm – The Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f
- 3.40pm – The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f
- 4.20pm – The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f
- 5.00pm – The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 6f
- 5.35pm – The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) 1m 2f
- 6.10pm – The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 2m 6f
More Royal Ascot Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £20, Get £40 in Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets