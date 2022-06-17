Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Friday Picks – June 17th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew had a lovely 20-1 (from 28-1) place with Jimi Hendrix at Royal Ascot on Thursday and has five selections on Friday, June 17th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

REDCAR 2.20

ROLLAJAM (system – sire Bellardo, 3yo+, 1m+, Flat only)

Progeny of Bellardo need time and tend not to come to hand until their three-year-old season. They also need a trip of at least 1m. Backing all those aged three plus over 1m or further would have found 38 winners from 245 bets (15.5% strike-rate) for a profit of £79.91 to a £1 level stake at SP. ROLLAJAM won under similar conditions on his latest start at Ripon and can follow up.

MARKET RASEN 3.20

CORRAN CROSS (system – Richard Bandey-trained chasers)

Simply backing all chasers trained by Richard Bandey would have found 20 winners from 82 runners for a profit of £166.87 to a £1 level stake at SP. He has an excellent record with chase runners at Market Rasen – form figures of 11F1 (3-4) – and CORRAN CROSS has solid claims this afternoon.

DOWN ROYAL 4.55

HILLTOP GOLD (system – sire Havana Gold, 5f, turf)

HILLTOP GOLD is a qualifier on the Havana Gold/5f turf angle (see 6.10 preview below) and makes her debut in a 5f maiden at Down Royal. Treasure Trove drops in class and heads the market but there’s little strength in depth amongst the competition and HILLTOP GOLD may be worth a speculative each-way interest at around the forecast 50-1 mark.

ROYAL ASCOT 6.10

TIPPY TOES (system – sire Havana Gold, 5f, turf)

TIPPY TOES’ sire Havana Gold does well with his progeny over 5f on the turf, scoring with 27 of the 175 qualifiers for a profit of £42.13 to a £1 level stake at SP. She landed a Listed race at Chelmsford on her seasonal return and backed that up with a respectable run in the Sandy Lane stakes at Haydock. The likely fast pace and drop in trip could both be in her favour and she has every chance on her handicap debut.

NEWMARKET 7.04

ATHEBY (system – Jane Chapple-Hyam, last-time out winners)

The application of cheekpieces and a gelding operation did the trick when ATHEBY broke his maiden tag at the tenth time of asking over the extended mile at Nottingham. This step up to 1m2f may eke out some further improvement and in-form trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam has proved very profitable to follow with last-time out winners, sending out 30 winners from 124 qualifiers (24.2% strike-rate) for a profit of £67.81 to the usual £1 stake.

SBK Betting Podcast – Royal Ascot Day Four Preview

Punters can also check out the SBK Betting Podcast that previews today’s action from the big meeting and Royal Ascot betting on offer. Joining host Tom Collins is regular contributor Ross Millar as they discuss races that Andrew gives tips in too:

SBK George Boughey Royal Ascot Stable Tour

Don’t forget to check out SBK’s Royal Ascot stable tour of Classic winning trainer George Boughey too, where he talked about his team for this major meeting:

