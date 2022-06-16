Paul Kealy Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips | Ascot Best Bets On Friday

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Paul Kealy’s Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips on Friday 17th June 2022

Paul Kealy’s Royal Ascot Races Best Bets

Godolphin prospect Mawj is the one to be one for Kealy in the Royal Ascot Friday opener, the juvenile fillies’ Group 3 Albany Stakes over 6f. “She really impressed on her debut and could be top class,” he says of Saeed bin Suroor’s runner. “She ought to have some big summer targets, including today.”

3:05 Royal Ascot: TIBER FLOW @ 11/1 with BetUK

Newbury Canarvon Stakes scorer Tiber Flow looks worth a wager to follow-up in the 6f Group 1 Commonwealth Cup, according to Kealy. He looks overpriced in relation to a re-opposing rival in Ehraz and El Caballo, who beat William Haggas’ runner by a short-head on the All-Weather at Newcastle.

Kealy fancies another from the Haggas stable in the 1m 4f Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes Handicap. Candleford is an obvious contender, even if he’s up 6lb for his last win and been off the track for 219 days. The runner-up the last day was none other than Coltrane, second in the Chester Cup and a Royal Ascot winner, taking the long-distance handicap on Tuesday.

4:20 Royal Ascot: PROSPEROUS VOYAGE @ 8/1 with BetUK

Unlucky 1000 Guineas runner-up, Prosperous Voyage, only has a neck to find with Cachet on that form in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes. These three-year-old fillies switch from a straight course at Newmarket to running around a bend at Royal Ascot. Kealy thinks Ralph Beckett’s charge is overpriced with so little between them last time out.

Richard Hannon unleashes unbeaten filly Heredia on the Sandringham Stakes Handicap. Kealy feels she can land the four-timer after doing well to get up and win a Sunday Series handicap at York off 91. Although up 7lb in the weights, Heredia has “a mark there to be exploited” if proving worthy of a Group 1 entry in the Falmouth Stakes.

Progressive sprint handicapper Korker is Kealy’s pick in the concluding 5f Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes. Karl Burke’s speedster has a massive 9lb rise from the assessor after bolting up at York during the Dante Festival. Kealy things Korker could be a Pattern performer in the making, especially if he defies the handicapper and takes the last at Royal Ascot.

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Friday 17th June 2022

2.30pm – Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f

3.05pm – Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f

3.40pm – Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f

4.20pm – Coronation Stakes (Group 1) 1m (round)

5.00pm – Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

6.10pm – Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) 5f

