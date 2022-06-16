Kevin Blake Royal Ascot Tips Day 4 – 75.5/1 Friday Double

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Kevin Blake Royal Ascot Tips – Friday 17th June 2022

3:05 Royal Ascot: TWILIGHT JET @ 15/2 with 888Sport

4:20 Royal Ascot: DISCOVERIES @ 8/1 with 888Sport

Kevin Blake (Betfair) Royal Ascot Day 4 Best Bets

Irish raider Twilight Jet appeals to Blake as the most likely winner of the wide-open Group 1 Commonwealth Cup for three-year-olds over 6f. Toughened up by plenty of racing as a juvenile, this Michael O’Callaghan runner reaped the benefits with sprint success at Newmarket towards the backend of last season.

Twilight Jet then scored in facile fashion on his belated reappearance at Naas. “He blitzed a field of race-fit rivals to run out the impressive victor by three lengths,” Blake writes of his Lacken Stakes victory. If he needed the run, as reported, then there should be even more to come from Twilight Jet.

4:20 Royal Ascot: DISCOVERIES @ 8/1 with 888Sport

“I want to give another chance to Jessica Harrington’s Discoveries,” said Blake about the Group 1 Coronation Stakes for three-year-old fillies on the round mile. He takes on the favourite, Inspiral, who comes to Royal Ascot without a race under her belt.

Discoveries was only seventh in the 1000 Guineas and that was below par. However, there are better vibes about her now. Sisters Alpha Centauri (2018) and Alpine Star (2020) won this, so Discoveries ticks a big box on breeding. “It wouldn’t surprise me if she showed much improved form and run a big race,” Blake added.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Bet Kevin Blake’s Royal Ascot Friday Tips – Bet Slip

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Friday 17th June 2022

2.30pm – Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f

3.05pm – Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f

3.40pm – Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f

4.20pm – Coronation Stakes (Group 1) 1m (round)

5.00pm – Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

6.10pm – Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) 5f

