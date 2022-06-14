Pricewise Royal Ascot Racing Tips | Tom Segal’s Ascot Tips On Weds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Pricewise (Tom Segal) Royal Ascot Tips On Wednesday 14th June 2022

Pricewise (Tom Segal) Royal Ascot Best Bets and Tips on Wednesday 15th June 2022



2.30 Royal Ascot: MARIA BRANWELL @ 9/1 with BetUK

Segal starts with National Stakes scorer Maria Branwell stepping into Group company for the 5f Queen Mary that opens the card. She beat a smart juvenile in Crispy Cat by a neck up the hill at Sandown last time out. David O’Meara is on the board for Royal Ascot too, so the yard has hit form.

3.05 Royal Ascot: AL QAREEM @ 19/2 with BetUK

In the Group 2 Queen’s Vase for three-year-olds, Segal feels Al Qareem is a progressive stayer going places. Karl Burke’s runner made all in age-restricted handicap over 1m 4f at York on his first start beyond 10 furlongs last time out.

Hit with a 7lb rise for that after beating useful yardstick Wild Crusade, connections go further up in trip and into one of the St Leger trials. Al Qareem will need to improve again but may well do just that.

4.20 Royal Ascot: SIBILA SPAIN @ 13/2 with BetUK

With a small field in the feature Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, Segal skips that and instead puts Sibila Spain up in the chief supporting race, the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes for fillies and mares. This French raider shapes like a strongly-run mile is right up her street.

Last season’s Irish Cambridgeshire scorer Bopedro is Segal’s idea of the winner in the big betting race of the day, the Royal Hunt Cup Heritage Handicap. The pick of his form in Premier Handicaps (the Emerald Isle equivalent) last term give Jessica Harrington’s runner each way claims in this straight mile cavalry charge.

Dual Lingfield winner Knebworth could be the value in the Listed 5f Windsor Castle Stakes for juveniles, according to Segal. Trained by Richard Hughes, his form has worked out well. Knebworth could thus be overpriced for completing the hat-trick on his turf debut.

Note: Odds are subject to change

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Wednesday 15th June 2022

2.30pm – The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f

3.05pm – The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f

3.40pm – The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 1m 2f

4.20pm – The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (straight)

5.00pm – The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f

6.10pm – The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) Old mile (round)

