Pricewise Royal Ascot Racing Tips | Tom Segal’s Ascot Tips On Weds

Pricewise (Tom Segal) Royal Ascot Tips On Wednesday 14th June 2022
Pricewise (Tom Segal) Royal Ascot Best Bets and Tips on Wednesday 15th June 2022
- 2.30 Royal Ascot: MARIA BRANWELL @ 9/1 with BetUK
Segal starts with National Stakes scorer Maria Branwell stepping into Group company for the 5f Queen Mary that opens the card. She beat a smart juvenile in Crispy Cat by a neck up the hill at Sandown last time out. David O’Meara is on the board for Royal Ascot too, so the yard has hit form.
- 3.05 Royal Ascot: AL QAREEM @ 19/2 with BetUK
In the Group 2 Queen’s Vase for three-year-olds, Segal feels Al Qareem is a progressive stayer going places. Karl Burke’s runner made all in age-restricted handicap over 1m 4f at York on his first start beyond 10 furlongs last time out.
Hit with a 7lb rise for that after beating useful yardstick Wild Crusade, connections go further up in trip and into one of the St Leger trials. Al Qareem will need to improve again but may well do just that.
- 4.20 Royal Ascot: SIBILA SPAIN @ 13/2 with BetUK
With a small field in the feature Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, Segal skips that and instead puts Sibila Spain up in the chief supporting race, the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes for fillies and mares. This French raider shapes like a strongly-run mile is right up her street.
- 5.00 Royal Ascot: BOPEDRO @ 19/1 with BetUK
Last season’s Irish Cambridgeshire scorer Bopedro is Segal’s idea of the winner in the big betting race of the day, the Royal Hunt Cup Heritage Handicap. The pick of his form in Premier Handicaps (the Emerald Isle equivalent) last term give Jessica Harrington’s runner each way claims in this straight mile cavalry charge.
- 5.30 Royal Ascot: KNEBWORTH @ 14/1 with BetUK
Dual Lingfield winner Knebworth could be the value in the Listed 5f Windsor Castle Stakes for juveniles, according to Segal. Trained by Richard Hughes, his form has worked out well. Knebworth could thus be overpriced for completing the hat-trick on his turf debut.
Note: Odds are subject to change
2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names
Royal Ascot: Wednesday 15th June 2022
- 2.30pm – The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f
- 3.05pm – The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f
- 3.40pm – The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 1m 2f
- 4.20pm – The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (straight)
- 5.00pm – The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)
- 5.35pm – The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f
- 6.10pm – The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) Old mile (round)
