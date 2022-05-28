Templegate Horse Racing Tips | NAP & NB for Saturday 28th May

Templegate Tips (NAP/NB) – Saturday 28th May 2022
- 2.55 Haydock: SEA LA ROSA (NAP) @ 11/4 with BetUK
- 2.40 Beverley: WOBWOBWOB (NB): @ 7/2 with BetUK
Templegate Horse Racing NAP
Trainer William Haggas is in red-hot form at the moment and he’s got another huge chance here with this improving middle distance filly.
She was last seen winning at Lingfield at Listed level, is up into a Group Three here but could not have been more impressive that day (4 1/2 length win). Looks more than ready for this rise in class.
Has now won 4 of her 10 races and has only been out of the first three once in those outings. Tom Marquand rides.
Templegate Horse Racing NB
Nice draw in 5 helps and this Adrian Keatley runner showed signs that he’s returning to form last time out with a decent 8th (of 22) at York. Down a pound for that helps and connections have booked Ryan Sexton to claim a handy 5lbs. A solid run looks on the cards.
Note: Odds are subject to change
Other Templegate ITV Horse Racing Tips (Saturday 28th 2022)
- 1:45 Haydock: DRAGON SYMBOL @ 2/1 with BetUK
- 2:20 Haydock: CONTACT @ 7/2 with BetUK
- 3:30 Haydock: KINROSS @ 5/2 with BetUK
- 2:05 Beverley: ABSOLUTELYFLAWLESS @ 11/4 with BetUK
- 3:15 Beverley: WHISTLE AND FLUTE @ 13/8 with BetUK
- 3:45 Chester: BOARDMAN @ 9/4 with BetUK
