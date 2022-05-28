Templegate Horse Racing Tips | NAP & NB for Saturday 28th May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Templegate Tips (NAP/NB) – Saturday 28th May 2022

Templegate Horse Racing NAP

2.55 Haydock: SEA LA ROSA (NAP) @ 11/4 with BetUK

Trainer William Haggas is in red-hot form at the moment and he’s got another huge chance here with this improving middle distance filly.

She was last seen winning at Lingfield at Listed level, is up into a Group Three here but could not have been more impressive that day (4 1/2 length win). Looks more than ready for this rise in class.

Has now won 4 of her 10 races and has only been out of the first three once in those outings. Tom Marquand rides.

Templegate Horse Racing NB

Nice draw in 5 helps and this Adrian Keatley runner showed signs that he’s returning to form last time out with a decent 8th (of 22) at York. Down a pound for that helps and connections have booked Ryan Sexton to claim a handy 5lbs. A solid run looks on the cards.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Other Templegate ITV Horse Racing Tips (Saturday 28th 2022)

