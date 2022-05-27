Tony Calvin Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 28th May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Tony Calvin Tips – Saturday 28th May 2022

Tony Calvin (Betfair) Best Bets

Sixth last time out at Newmarket and with that coming off a 203-day break will be fitter this time. Also dropped 5lbs for that run helps and having been rated as high as 101 last summer is certainly looking well-treated off a mark of 90.

Often runs well here at Beverley – a past course and distance winner here. Is also back down to his last winning mark and draw 6 is a plus. Will love the quicker ground too and will be spot-on now after three runs over the last 6 weeks.

