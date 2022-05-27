Tony Calvin Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 28th May

Tony Calvin Tips – Saturday 28th May 2022
- 2.20 Haydock: SCARLET DRAGON (e/w) @ 19/2 with BetUK
- 2.40 Beverley: UGO GREGORY (e/w) @ 4/1 with BetUK
RELATED: Haydock Races Today – Runners, riders, plus tips for Haydock Park races
Tony Calvin (Betfair) Best Bets
- 2.20 Haydock: SCARLET DRAGON (e/w) @ 19/2 with BetUK
Sixth last time out at Newmarket and with that coming off a 203-day break will be fitter this time. Also dropped 5lbs for that run helps and having been rated as high as 101 last summer is certainly looking well-treated off a mark of 90.
- 2.40 Beverley: UGO GREGORY (e/w) @ 4/1 with BetUK
Often runs well here at Beverley – a past course and distance winner here. Is also back down to his last winning mark and draw 6 is a plus. Will love the quicker ground too and will be spot-on now after three runs over the last 6 weeks.
Note: Odds are subject to change
Bet Tony Calvin’s Tips
Click the slip below to back Tony Calvin’s best bets in an e/w double @ 51.5/1 with BetUK
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
More Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets