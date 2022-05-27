ITV Racing Tips & Trends | Beverley Best Bets: Sat 28th May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More ITV racing tips and trends this Saturday as the cameras head Beverley to take in four races from their seven-race card, with the two-year old Hilary Needler Trophy (2:05) one of the highlights.



Andy Newton is on hand with all the ITV horse races at Beverley key trends and tips this Saturday.

Beverley Horse Racing Trends and ITV Racing Tips (RacingTV/ITV4)



2.05 – Hilary Needler Trophy Fillies’ Conditions Stakes (Plus 10 Race) Cl2 (2yo) 5f ITV

14/16 – Had raced in the last 5 weeks

13/16 – Had won over 5f before

13/16 – Had won just once before

12/16 – Irish bred

12/16 – Had raced between 1-2 times before

11/16 – Had raced in the last 2 weeks

10/16 – Won last time out

8/16 – Placed favourites

5/16 – Returned a double-figure price in the betting

3/16 – Winning favourites

1/16 – Winners from stall 1

The average winning SP in the last 8 years is 6/1

10 of the last 11 winners drawn 9 or lower

9 or the last 11 winners were foaled in Feb or March

8 of last 12 winners have been drawn in stalls 6-9 (inc)

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: 8 of the last 9 winners came between stalls 6-9, so with that in mind the David Loughnane-trained ABSOLUTELYFLAWLESS @ 7/4 with BetUK gets the nod here from draw 6. She’s won both starts to date, including the Lily Agnes Stakes at Chester last time, so is clearly a 2 year-old with ability and should continue to improve. Of the rest, Star Of Lady M, Parr Fire and Fragrance are respected, but the danger can come from the only CD winner in the field – PRIMROSE RIDGE @ 5/1 with BetUK – who bolted up by 7 lengths here last month.

2.40 – bet365 Handicap (Class 3) (3yo+ 0-95) 7 1/2 f ITV

Only 2 previous runnings

Trainers Michael Dods and Mark Johnston have won the race before

Both past winners aged 5 or 6 years-old

Both previous winners came from stalls 3-5 (inc)

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: No real trends to go by here with only two previous runnings. But the horse that stands out is the Daniel and Claire Kubler entry – PERCY’S LAD @ 11/4 with BetUK. This 4 year-old came to the yard earlier this year but they’ve obviously worked some magic with two quick wins at Yarmouth and Nottingham since. He’s had a 3 week break from that last outing and is 6lbs higher here now, but did it nicely that day to suggest he’s up the rise – William Buick rides.

Of the rest, Ugo Gregory is the only CD winner in the field, while the likes of Wobwobwob and Blue For You have claims. The Mark Johnston camp have also won this race in the past and field I’M A GAMBLER (e/w) @ 9/1 with BetUK if you’re looking for that as an angle into solving the race.

3.15 – bet365 Two Year Old Trophy Conditions Stakes (Plus 10 Race) (Colts & Geldings Cl2 (2yo) 5f ITV

12/12 – Returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting

12/12 – Feb, March or April bred

12/12 – Drawn in 6 or lower

10/12 – Raced in the last 4 weeks

9/12 – Finished 1st or 2nd last time out

9/12 – Won over 5f before

9/12 – Won at least once before

7/12 – Favourites placed

7/12 – Had raced twice or more

7/12 – Won last time out

6/12 – Irish bred

5/12 – Winning favourites

4/12 – Drawn in stall 1

2/12 – Trained by Richard Fahey

The average winning SP in the last 10 runnings is 7/2

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Whistle and Flute will be popular after two solid opening runs but these 2 year-olds can improve a lot at this time of the year and so there is a good chance something else might just do that.

We know CD winner Rogue Spirit likes the track and has been gelded since that opening run, while Jm Jungle was a fair winner last time at Hamilton so seems to be going the right way.

But the two we’ll pin our colours to here are CHATEAU @ 9/2 with BetUK and THE RIDLER (e/w) @ 15/2 with BetUK. The former was an eyecatcher in third on debut at Salisbury after getting bumped at the start and not getting a clear run in the race. This Andrew Balding runner was still only beaten 1 1/4 lengths that day and so with the expected improvement can go well.

The Ridler comes from the Richard Fahey yard that have won this race twice in the last 12 runnings – most recently in 2019. He’s shown plenty of speed in his opening two races and got off the mark last time in good fashion at Ripon.

3.50 – Price Promise At bet365 Handicap Cl4 (3yo+ 0-80) 1m4f ITV

No previous runnings

Trainer Sean Woods has a 67% record with his 3 year-olds at the track

Trainer Ed Dunlop has a 35% record with his 3 year-olds at the track

Jockey Daniel Tudhope has a 21% record riding 3 year-olds at the track

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: With the Sean Woods yard having a decent 67% record with their 3 year-olds here at Beverley then it’s hard to ignore their runner – UDABERRI @ SP with BetUK. This Mastercraftsmans gelding travelled well the last day when winning at Salisbury and despite being up in grade here and up 5lbs for that win, has only had three runs on the turf and can improve further.

Of the rest, the Ed Dunlop yard also do well here with this age so their Alphonse Le Grande can’t be ruled out, while Noonie and Ha Long Bay, who is significantly up in trip (1m4f from 7f) are two other alternatives.

Beverley Meeting Race Times and Names

Saturday 28th May 2022

1:30 – bet365 Very British Raceday Restricted Maiden Stakes (For horses In Band D) (GBB Race) Cl5 (3-5yo) 7½f RTV

2:05 – Hilary Needler Trophy Fillies’ Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (2yo) 5f ITV

2:40 – bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo+ 0-95) 7½f ITV

3:15 – bet365 Two Year Old Trophy Conditions Stakes Cl2 (2yo) 5f ITV

3:50 – Price Promise At bet365 Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-80) 1m4f ITV

4:25 – Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap Cl4 (4yo+ 0-80) 1m2f RTV

5:00 – Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Cl6 (3yo 0-60) 7½f RTV

