Kevin Blake Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 28th May

Kevin Blake Tips – Saturday 28th May 2022

Kevin Blake (Betfair) Best Bets

The first Kevin Blake tip on Saturday comes at Haydock in their Listed Achilles Stakes. Dragon Symbol will be popular here, but the value e/w call is the Robert Cowell-trained Atalis Bay. This 4 year-old is one of just two CD winners in the field and will be much sharper for a return run 9th at HQ last month. That also came in a G3 so this will be a slight ease in grade.

Irish raider that comes over from the Jessie Harrington yard. This 4 year-old filly was last seen running a close fourth in the Group Two Dahila Stakes at Newmarket at the start of this month. Will be fitter for that as it came off a 205-day break and comes into this slightly easier Group Three as the top-rated.

