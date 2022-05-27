Kevin Blake Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 28th May

Kevin Blake Tips – Saturday 28th May 2022
- 1:45 Haydock: ATALIS BAY (e/w) @ 15/2 with BetUK
- 2:55 Haydock: CLIMATE @ 4/1 with BetUK
Kevin Blake (Betfair) Best Bets
- 1:45 Haydock: ATALIS BAY (e/w) @ 15/2 with BetUK
The first Kevin Blake tip on Saturday comes at Haydock in their Listed Achilles Stakes. Dragon Symbol will be popular here, but the value e/w call is the Robert Cowell-trained Atalis Bay. This 4 year-old is one of just two CD winners in the field and will be much sharper for a return run 9th at HQ last month. That also came in a G3 so this will be a slight ease in grade.
- 2:55 Haydock: CLIMATE @ 4/1 with BetUK
Irish raider that comes over from the Jessie Harrington yard. This 4 year-old filly was last seen running a close fourth in the Group Two Dahila Stakes at Newmarket at the start of this month. Will be fitter for that as it came off a 205-day break and comes into this slightly easier Group Three as the top-rated.
Note: Odds are subject to change
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
RELATED: Haydock Races Today – Runners, riders, plus tips for Haydock Park races
Bet Kevin Blake’s Saturday Tips – Bet Slip
Click the slip below to back Kevin Blake’s best bets in an double @ 41.5/1 with BetUK
More Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets