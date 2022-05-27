Countries
Home News itv racing tips trends haydock best bets sat 28th may

ITV Racing Tips & Trends | Haydock Best Bets: Sat 28th May

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Haydock races today

More ITV racing tips and trends this Saturday as the cameras are at Haydock Park to show four races from their seven-race card, that include the Group Three contests – John Of Gaunt Stakes (3:30) and the Pinnacle Stakes (2:55).

Andy Newton is on hand with all the ITV horse races at Haydock key trends and tips this Saturday.

RELATED: Haydock races today – cards, tips and results for races at Haydock Park

Haydock Horse Racing Trends and ITV Racing Tips (RacingTV/ITV4)

1.45 – Betfred Nifty Ffity Achilles Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 5f ITV

12/12 – Returned 14/1 or shorter
11/12 – Didn’t win last time out
11/12 – Had won over 5f before
10/12 – Aged 5 or older
9/12 – Drawn between stalls 2-7 (inc)
9/12 – Had run at the course before
9/12 – Had raced in the last 10 weeks
9/12 – Won between 6-8 times before
9/12 – Had finished in the top 5 last time out
8/12 – Winning distance 1 length or less
7/12 – Unplaced favourites
5/12 – Winning favourites
The average winning SP in the last 9 runnings is 6/1

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: The Roger Varian-trained DRAGON SYMBOL @ 9/4 with BetUK  will surely take all the beating here if running up to his usual form. Yes, not a horse that is easy to catch right – he’s now 8 races without a win – but has been running mostly in Group One and Two races, so this ease into Listed grade will give him an obvious chance of getting back to winning ways.

Yes, he flopped on his return earlier this month at York in the G2 Duke Of York Stakes, but pulled way too hard that day over 6f. The drop back to 5f will help and you feel with that first run getting the keenness out of his system then can hopefully settle better here. He’s also rated 112 and that’s 7lbs higher than the next best – Ainsdale and Clarendon House.

2.20 – Betfred Double Delight Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m4f ITV

No previous runnings
Trainer Ralph Beckett has a 30% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track
Trainer William Haggas has a 21% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: No past runnings of this race, but with decent 21% and 30% records at the track with their 4+ year-olds then the William Haggas runner – MAHRAJAAN @ 4/1 with BetUK  – and the Ralph Beckett entry – ROCK EAGLE (e/w) @ 12/1 with BetUK  – are worth chancing.

The former has won three of his 5 starts and after a busy season wasn’t disgraced when third in a York handicap last October. He’s had another winter to strengthen up, while that last run also came over 1m6f – he’s back to 1m4f today, and Jim Crowley is back in the saddle.

Rock Eagle is also chanced coming back from a long time off (421 days), but prior to that was a model of consistency by hitting the top five in 13 previous career runs. He was also a fine 5th in the 2020 Cesarewitch Handicap over 2m2f so we know he stays further, plus at the age 7 it’s also interesting that connections have kept going with him. James Doyle rides.

Of the rest, HMS President can be dangerous off a light weight, while Forza Orta has been running well this season and Contact is the only last time out winner in the line.

RELATED: Beverley horse racing tips and trends for Saturday 28th ITV races

2.55 – Betfred Pinnacle Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m3f ITV

18/19 – Had won over at least 1m2f before
17/19 – Returned 9/1 or shorter in the betting
16/19 – Finished in the top 3 last time out
16/19 – Rated 92 or higher
14/19 – Placed favourites
14/19 – Aged 4 years-old
14/19 – Came from the top 3 in the betting
13/19 – Had won over 1m4f before
12/19 – Drawn in stall 5 or lower
6/19 – Had run at Haydock before
5/19 – Winning favourites
5/19 – Won last time out
2/19 – Trained by Roger Varian
2/19 – Trained by John Gosden
2/19 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori
The average winning SP in the last 10 years is 5/1

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Frankie and Gosden, who won this race in 2016, team up here with Darlectable You. A good winner at Windsor last time out but that was over 1m2f and I’m not sure this step up to 1m4f is what she needs – was beaten on her only try over 1m3 1/2f.

Trainer Henry Candy won the race last year and tries again with By Starlight but the answer could by the Roger Varian runner – LADY HAYES (e/w) @ 11/2 with BetUK . This 4 year-old was only beaten a neck at Goodwood last month in a Listed race over this trip – that also came off a 174-day break so will be much sharper for it.

Climate is the top-rated in the field (106) and will be popular too, but this Irish raider from the Jessie Harrington yard is up significantly in trip here which despite looking like it will suit, is still an unknown.

Noon Star needs to bounce back from a poor run in the Middleton Stakes at York, but did look one-paced that day so the step up in trip should help. The other of interest is the William Haggas runner – SEA LA ROSA @ 5/2 with BetUK who is back from a break. This filly was last seen dotting up at Lingfield on the AW back in October in a Listed race and has so far only been out of the tip three once fro her 10 runs.

3.30 – Betfred John Of Gaunt Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 7f ITV

17/18 – Rated 106 or higher
16/18 – Had raced within the last 4 weeks
16/18 – Drawn in stall 7 or lower
15/18 – Came from the top three in the betting
15/18 – Returned 9/1 or shorter in the betting
15/18 – Had won over 7f before
12/18 – Placed in the top 3 last time out
12/18 – Drawn in stall 3 or lower
12/18 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old
11/18 – Had won at least 4 times before
11/18 – Favourites placed
6/18 – Had run at the track before
6/18 – Winning favourites (1 joint, 1 Co)
2/18 – Aged 9 years-old
Kinross (5/1 co-fav) won this race in 2021
The average winning SP in the last 9 years is 15/2

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: The Ralph Beckett-trained KINROSS @ 3/1 with BetUK  won this race 12 months ago and he looks worth sticking with now eased back into a Group Three race. This 5 year-old landed the spoils by 1 1/4 lengths that day and it also came off a 3 1/2 month break so the fact he’s been off the track since October isn’t too much of a worry.

Since his win in this last season he landed the G2 Lennox Stakes and has run with credit at the highest level. James Doyle rides for the first time.

Of the others, the Frankie ridden Sunray Major will be of interest to many, while Laneqash, Pogo and Happy Power are all rated just off the selection and so have the form to play a part too. However, the danger can come from the Karl Burke runner- SPYCATCHER (e/w) @ 13/2 with BetUK , who took another step forward last time out when second in the G2 Duke Of York Stakes. He’s now finished in the first two 6 times from his 11 turf starts and looks the sort to progress again this season in these top sprints.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Haydock Meeting Race Times and Names

Saturday 28th May 2022

  • 1:10 – betfred.com Sankey Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 1m RTV
  • 1:45 – Betfred Nifty Fifty Achilles Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo+) 5f ITV
  • 2:20 – Betfred Double Delight Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m4f ITV
  • 2:55 – Betfred Pinnacle Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m4f ITV
  • 3:30 – Betfred John Of Gaunt Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 7f ITV
  • 4:05 – Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-95) 6f RTV
  • 4:40 – Betfred Passionate About Sport Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 7f RTV

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens