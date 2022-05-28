Paul Kealy Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 28th May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Paul Kealy’s Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 28th May 2022

Paul Kealy’s Best Bets

Hollie Doyle and Archie Watson team up here with his consistent 7 year-old. Ran another solid race to be a close third at Windsor in a Listed race a few weeks ago and should be spot-on for this now with that only his second run this year.

Had a break since his last run at Ascot, when down the field in a big-field handicap. Down in grade here today and prior to that run had run a cracking second to Boardman at Haydock. Similar mark, but a useful 5lb claimer booked to help with his weight and expected to be a big player here today.

Led for a much of the way at HQ the last day over 6f so the drop back to 5f looks the obvious move here for this Richard Hannon runner. Would have learned a lot from that too and draw 1 is ideal here at Beverley.

CD winner here that is dropping back to a fair mark. Nice draw in 6 helps and is back to last winning rating, which also came here at this track.

3:45 Chester: OH THIS IS US @ 11/2 with BetUK

CD winner here at Chester and looking well-treated off a mark of 92 – having been rated 105 just last October. Good draw in 3 here too at Chester and top jockey in Andrea Atzeni booked to ride.

