Paul Kealy Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 28th May

Paul Kealy’s Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 28th May 2022
- 1:45 Haydock: TABDEED @ 8/1 with BetUK
- 4:05 Haydock: ALREHB @ 4/1 with BetUK
- 2:05 Beverley: DISTINGUISHED LADY @ 9/4 with BetUK
- 2:40 Beverley: UGO GREGORY @ 10/3 with BetUK
- 3:45 Chester: OH THIS IS US @ 11/2 with BetUK
Paul Kealy's Best Bets
Hollie Doyle and Archie Watson team up here with his consistent 7 year-old. Ran another solid race to be a close third at Windsor in a Listed race a few weeks ago and should be spot-on for this now with that only his second run this year.
Had a break since his last run at Ascot, when down the field in a big-field handicap. Down in grade here today and prior to that run had run a cracking second to Boardman at Haydock. Similar mark, but a useful 5lb claimer booked to help with his weight and expected to be a big player here today.
Led for a much of the way at HQ the last day over 6f so the drop back to 5f looks the obvious move here for this Richard Hannon runner. Would have learned a lot from that too and draw 1 is ideal here at Beverley.
CD winner here that is dropping back to a fair mark. Nice draw in 6 helps and is back to last winning rating, which also came here at this track.
CD winner here at Chester and looking well-treated off a mark of 92 – having been rated 105 just last October. Good draw in 3 here too at Chester and top jockey in Andrea Atzeni booked to ride.
