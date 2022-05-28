Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Saturday, May 28th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew’s buy of RACECARD No1s produced a 23pt profit on Friday (market made up at 85) and he has three recommended bets/trades on Saturday, May 28th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

BEVERLEY 2.40

I’M A GAMBLER paid for contributing to a strong early pace in a hot 6f handicap at Newmarket last time, dropping away to finish ninth of the ten runners. The first three home all came from off the pace and it’s fair to ignore his modest effort. The step back up to this extended 7f trip could suit – he was second over course and distance on his reappearance – and, with luck, he won’t be asked to take on habitual front-running favourite PERCY’S LAD from the outset. Buy at 11 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 race market or back at 8-1 in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back I’M A GAMBLER in Beverley 2.50

NAVAN 3.25

MOONY BEAMS made virtually all to land a 1m maiden at Gowran Park last time but front-runners are often favoured at that venue and they make poor bets to follow up. He races on much quicker ground today and also faces competition for the early lead from two of his three rivals. Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. Fixed odds punters might want to side with Dermot Weld’s ECLAT DU LUMIERE (2-1 with Spreadex), the only one of the quartet who tends to come from off the pace.

Recommendation: Oppose MOONY BEAMS in Navan 3.25

CARTMEL JOCKEYS

CHARLOTTE JONES, the queen of Cartmel, has a good book of rides at her favourite venue this afternoon. Backing all her mounts here would have found 15 winners from 57 bets (26.3% strike-rate) for a profit of £17.13 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners only 8.06). ZUMBI gets the ball rolling in the 2.09 and this point winner ran well to finish third in an Ayr bumper on his Rules debut earlier this month. He should appreciate the switch to hurdles. NATIVE FIGHTER (3.19) is the biggest price of her four rides (around 10-1 at the time of writing) but has course figures of 231331 (2-6) and looks a cracking each-way bet for fixed odds punters. RAPID FLIGHT (4.19) was sent off as a 3-1 co-favourite at Ayr on his return from a break but hung away his chance, finishing fifth of seven. Perhaps that run was needed more than connections realised and it’s worth noting that his sole success – at Southwell – came in the corresponding week last year. DRESSEDFORSUCCESS, the shortest price of Jones’ rides (around 13-8) is bidding for a fifth straight Cartmel win and is likely to prove hard to beat. Buy in the Spreadex CARTMEL JOCKEYS market.

Recommendation: Buy CHARLOTTE JONES in Cartmel Jockeys

