Horse Racing Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Saturday 28th May

Horse racing Lucky 15 tips on Saturday 28th May, as Andy Newton gives you four best bets from the ITV racing fixtures at Haydock and Beverley to add to your accas and Lucky 15 betting slips.



DRAGON SYMBOL @ 9/4 with BetUK – 1.45 Haydock



Top-rated in the field and despite being eight races without a win has been running in much better races than this. Dropped into a Listed race here today will make him the one to beat and if bringing his A-game to the table will be hard to beat.

ABSOLUTELY FLAWLESS @ 7/4 with BetUK – 2.05 Beverley



Speedy 2 year-old that is 2-from-2 after wins at Southwell and Chester. Good draw in 6 helps and William Buick catches the eye in the saddle. Another step forward needed but a juvenile that clearly has ability and looks to still be improving.

This Andrew Balding runner caught the eye last time on debut when third at Salisbury. Wasn’t beaten far that day and also didn’t get the clearest of runs. Another that William Buick has been booked to ride and with the colt sure to have learned a lot from that opening run can go well.

Won this race 12 months ago and is back for more. Went onto land the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood after and since then hasn’t been disgraced in Group One company. Has gone well fresh in the past too so the time off is fine and is the top-rated in the line-up. James Doyle rides.

