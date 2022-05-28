Frankie Dettori Booked Rides Today | Back This 227/1 Haydock Treble on Saturday

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Frankie Dettori has three booked rides at Haydock on Saturday – we take a look at each mount in more detail below and also put them into a treble for you. Plus, you can also claim a £30 free bet with BetUK (more below) to use on the Haydock races today.



Back Frankie’s rides at Haydock on Saturday in a treble @ 227/1 with BetUK (click the bet slip below)

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

RELATED: Haydock Races Today – Runners, Tips and Results

Frankie Dettori’s Haydock Rides – Saturday 28th May 2022

1.10 Haydock: BLUEBERRY HILL @ 4/1 with BetUK – Nice winner at Epsom back in April and wasn’t disgraced at Ascot last time in a decent handicap over a mile. Had 3 weeks to get over that race and Frankie, who was on for this colt’s Epsom win, is back in the saddle.

2.55 Haydock: DARLECTABLE YOU @ 19/2 with BetUK – Gutsy winner at Windsor last time out over 1m2f on just her four career run – seems to be another John Gosden filly going the right way. Up in trip today to 1m4f is expected to be within range and well worth a crack in this better Group Three company in a race the Dettori and Gosden teamed-up to win in 2016.



3.30 Haydock: SUNRAY MAJOR @ 10/3 with BetUK – Won twice last season but has been highly-tried back this term with runs in the G2 bet365 Mile and the G1 Lockinge Stakes. Into slightly calmer waters here will help (G3) and expected to be much fitter for those two runs this season.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Back Frankie’s rides at Haydock on Saturday in a treble @ 227/1 with BetUK (click the bet slip below)

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Other Horse Racing Content



ITV Saturday Racing Tips & Trends From Haydock

ITV Saturday Racing Tips & Trends From Beverley

ITV Horse Racing Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers

Frankie Dettori Rides Today at Haydock

Tony Calvin Saturday Best Bets

Templegate (Sun Newspaper) Saturday Best Bets

Pricewise (Tom Segal) Saturday Best Bets

Paul Kealy (Racing Post) Saturday Best Bets

Kevin Blake (Betfair) Saturday Best Bets

Placepot Tips from Haydock on Saturday 28th May

Daily Each-way Betting Tip

Today’s daily Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

Andrew Mount’s best bets on Saturday

Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis On Saturday

Top Horse Racing Tips & Advice For UK Betting Today

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of this Friday’s races at Goodwood – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

More Horse Racing Free Bets