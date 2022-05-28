Frankie Dettori Booked Rides Today | Back This 227/1 Haydock Treble on Saturday

Frankie Dettori has three booked rides at Haydock on Saturday – we take a look at each mount in more detail below and also put them into a treble for you. Plus, you can also claim a £30 free bet with BetUK (more below) to use on the Haydock races today.
Frankie Dettori’s Haydock Rides – Saturday 28th May 2022
1.10 Haydock: BLUEBERRY HILL @ 4/1 with BetUK – Nice winner at Epsom back in April and wasn’t disgraced at Ascot last time in a decent handicap over a mile. Had 3 weeks to get over that race and Frankie, who was on for this colt’s Epsom win, is back in the saddle.
2.55 Haydock: DARLECTABLE YOU @ 19/2 with BetUK – Gutsy winner at Windsor last time out over 1m2f on just her four career run – seems to be another John Gosden filly going the right way. Up in trip today to 1m4f is expected to be within range and well worth a crack in this better Group Three company in a race the Dettori and Gosden teamed-up to win in 2016.
3.30 Haydock: SUNRAY MAJOR @ 10/3 with BetUK – Won twice last season but has been highly-tried back this term with runs in the G2 bet365 Mile and the G1 Lockinge Stakes. Into slightly calmer waters here will help (G3) and expected to be much fitter for those two runs this season.
Note: Odds are subject to change.
