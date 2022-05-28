Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Saturday, 28 May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Saturday, 28 May, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts in Kinross. He goes in the 7f Group 3 John Of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock Park today (3:30). Ralph Beckett’s runner looks worth a punt at fine 5/2 odds.

As the only previous course and distance winner at this horse racing over a specialist distance, Kinross was successful in this very race 12 months ago. He went on to follow-up in a higher grade and also goes well fresh. This five-year-old Kingman gelding thus rates our horse racing NAP today. Here are more reasons to back him…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Kinross win?

It has paid to follow Beckett’s Hampshire stable at Haydock races in recent years. Over the last five seasons, the yard has 23 per cent strike rate at this venue. If punters had backed Beckett runners blind on top UK betting sites here in that time, then that would’ve yielded £3.35 profit off a £1 level stake.

Kinross now bids to retain his John Of Gaunt crown against a field with questions to answer. He has the measure of Happy Power on form from last season’s Glorious Goodwood races after landing the Group 2 Lennox Stakes there off these terms. On official ratings, Kinross also has 2lb and upwards in hand on his rivals with a mark of 114.

Today’s horse racing NAP has Haydock win and top jockey aboard

He was also a fine fourth in the Group 1 Prix de la Foret at Longchamp on Arc day and his penultimate start. That race result and form has worked out well with the first two and sixth home all scoring since. Kinross has also won off 59, 61 and 107-day breaks, so may not need the run. James Doyle now takes the ride for the first time.

If punters had backed this jockey combining with the Beckett yard on horse racing betting sites down the years, it would've yielded a massive £43.74 profit off a £1 level stake. That is why Kinross is our horse racing NAP for 28 May.

