Horse Racing Tips Today: Saturday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with seven meetings from England, one from across the border in Wales and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Saturday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Haydock, Chester, Beverley, Chelmsford, Navan, Punchestown, Cartmel and Catterick all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Ffos Las and Salisbury get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.05pm at Navan, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 9.00pm at Ffos Las.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Chester and one from Haydock, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Haydock, Chester, Beverley, Chelmsford, Navan, Cartmel, Punchestown, Catterick, Ffos Las and Salisbury

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the ten meetings today!

NAP – ORIGINTRAIL @ 11/4 with Bet UK – 2.35 Chester



Our NAP of the day comes from the second race of the afternoon at Chester, where we have selected Origintrail for Ben Haslam and Andrew Mullen to triumph.

Winning on her last outing, this 3-year-old filly ran a superb race and kept on well towards the finished when being challenged to eventually win by almost two lengths. Origintrail also has a runner-up finish the race before last at Pontefract, where she was close to crossing the winning line first but was just beaten and no more.

Running off the same mark she did last time out when she won (9st 2lbs) so this task certainly looks achievable for Origintrail.

NEXT BEST – FORZA ORTA @ 7/2 with Bet UK – 2.20 Haydock

For our Next Best bet of the afternoon we have selected Forza Orta for trainer Kevin Ryan and jockey David Egan to win this Class 2 Handicap.

This 4-year-old gelding boasts some highly impressive form. In his nine race starts, he has two wins, five seconds and two third place finishes. Came second last time at York in his first race in Class 2 company, but ran a big race and was just beaten and no more by the closest of margins. The slightly shorter trip should suit Forza Orta too.

Encouraging signs though for Forza Orta who should go really well today and who we think has a great chance of winning this 1m3f175y Class 2 Handicap.

Check out all of our selections across the ten meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Haydock, Chester, Beverley, Chelmsford, Navan, Cartmel, Punchestown, Catterick, Ffos Las and Salisbury on Saturday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 72 races:

Haydock Horse Racing Tips

1.10 Million Thanks @ 7/1 with Bet UK

1.45 Clarendon House @ 13/2 with Bet UK

2.20 Forza Orta (NB) @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.55 Noon Star @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.30 Happy Power @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.05 Able Kane @ 9/1 with Bet UK

4.40 Baileysgutfeeling @ 12/1 with Bet UK

Chester Horse Racing Tips

2.01 Razeyna @ EVS with Bet UK

2.35 Origintrail (NAP) @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.10 Old Port @ 7/1 with Bet UK

3.45 Fools Rush In @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Self Praise @ 5/2 with Bet UK

4.55 Roudemental @ 7/2 with Bet UK

5.30 Teumessias Fox @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Beverley Horse Racing Tips

1.30 All Go @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.05 Fragrrance @ 7/1 with Bet UK

2.40 Percy’s Lad @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.15 The Ridler @ 8/1 with Bet UK

3.50 Noonie @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.25 Robert Walpole @ 11/8 with Bet UK

5.00 Cobra Kai @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Chelmsford Horse Racing Tips

2.25 Central City @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.00 Centre Court @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.35 Sassy Babe @ 13/2 with Bet UK

4.10 Aramis Grey @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.45 Blue Flame @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.20 Arlo’s Sunshine @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.55 Brazen Akoya @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Navan Horse Racing Tips

1.05 Olivia Maralda @ 6/5 with Bet UK

1.40 Age Of Kings @ 5/6 with Bet UK

2.15 Collective Power @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.50 Newfoundland @ Evens with Bet UK

3.25 Moony Beams @ 49/20 with Bet UK

4.00 Sun King @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.35 Paris Peacock @ 9/4 with Bet UK

5.10 Five Zeros @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Cartmel Horse Racing Tips

2.09 Charlie Uberalles @ 6/1 with Bet UK

2.44 Finest View @ 15/8 with Bet UK

3.19 An Tailliur @ 10/3 with Bet UK

3.54 Captain Ivan @ 5/2 with Bet UK

4.29 Animore @ 10/1 with Bet UK

5.04 Dressedforsuccess @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.39 Ballycorr @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Punchestown Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Kildorrey @ 23/4 with Bet UK

1.55 Echoes Of Family @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.33 Naughtinesse @ 13/8 with Bet UK

3.08 Soviet Pimpernel @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.43 Tax For Max @ 8/13 with Bet UK

4.18 Showbusiness @ 100/30 with Bet UK

4.53 Goulane Chosen @ 16/1 with Bet UK

5.28 Realistic Optimism @ 15/1 with Bet UK

Catterick Horse Racing Tips

1.51 Haven Lady @ 7/4 with Bet UK

2.29 Vadamiah @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.04 Rebel At Dawn @ 5/4 with Bet UK

3.39 Langholm @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.14 Yasmin From York @ 5/2 with Bet UK

4.49 Wheal Kitty @ 15/8 with Bet UK

5.24 The Armed Man @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Ffos Las Horse Racing Tips

5.50 Leading Theatre @ 4/9 with Bet UK

6.25 Boston Joe @ 23/4 with Bet UK

7.00 Balkardy @ 6/4 with Bet UK

7.30 Dynamic Kate @ 11/2 with Bet UK

8.00 John Betjeman @ 11/10 with Bet UK

8.30 Hello Bob @ 13/2 with Bet UK

9.00 Harvie Wallbanger @ 100/30 with Bet UK

Salisbury Horse Racing Tips

5.35 Papabella @ 19/4 with Bet UK

6.10 Regal Envoy @ 15/8 with Bet UK

6.45 The Cola Kid @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.15 Wiseacre @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.45 Guilin @ 100/30 with Bet UK

8.15 Byron Hill @ 100/30 with Bet UK

8.45 Eight Of Diamonds @ 5/4 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change