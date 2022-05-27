Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Saturday Picks – May 28th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found 11-2 Chepstow scorer COMMONSENSICAL on Friday and has five selections on Saturday, May 28th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

HAYDOCK 4.05

DIGITAL (system – Kevin Ryan/Kevin Stott, first-time cheekpieces)

Kevin Stott has an uncanny knack of getting a tune out of Kevin Ryan horses that are fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, scoring on 11 of the 47 qualifiers for a profit of £49.33 to the usual £1 stake. DIGITAL, around 16-1 at the time of writing, might be able to out-run his odds in this 6f handicap.

CHELMSFORD 4.45

STATE OCCASION (system – Ralph Beckett, Chelmsford)

Ralph Beckett has a 30 from 134 record at Chelmsford City (22.4% strike-rate) for a profit of £47.53 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those drawn in stall 5 or lower, aside from racecourse debutants, are 24 from 79 (30.4%) for a profit of £71.79. STATE OCCASION, whose sole success came on Polytrack (at Kempton) can take full advantage of her stall 1 draw.

CHESTER 5.30

TEUMASSIAS FOX (system – Andrew Balding, Chester)

Simply backing every Andrew Balding-trained runner at Chester would have found 86 winners from 432 bets (19.9% strike-rate) for a profit of £67.59 to a £1 level stake at SP. TEUMASSIAS FOX, the third of his three runners today – the others are Vazire (2.01) and Sprit Mixer (3.10), is perfectly drawn in stall 1 and ca justify his position as market leader.

SALISBURY 6.10

PEGGOTY (system – Ed Walker’s 3yp sprint handicappers, beaten last time out)

Ed Walker has a fine record with his three-year-old sprint handicappers (5f-6f), scoring with 47 of the 214 qualifiers (22%) for a profit of £27.26. Those who were beaten last time out often provided the best value, landing 40 of their 172 starts (23.3%) for a profit of £46.16. PEGGOTY was probably in need of her comeback effort when only sixth at Warwick and can get off the mark tonight.

FFOS LAS 9.00

CAPE VIDAL (system – Anthony Honeyball, first-time tongue-tie, bumpers)

Anthony Honeyball has a solid record when using a first-time tongue-tie in National Hunt Flat Races, scoring with 13 of the 57 qualifiers (22.8% strike-rate) for a profit of £52.74 to a £1 level stake at SP. CAPE VIDAL, who had a wind operation in March, should be primed to make a winning debut.

