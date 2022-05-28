Pricewise Horse Racing Tips | Tom Segal Best Bets for Sat 28th May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Pricewise (Tom Segal) Tips – Saturday 28th May 2022

Pricewise (Tom Segal) Best Bets

A close second at Newmarket last time out – beaten only a neck. That came in a Listed race so the same grade here and is back to Haydock where she’s a CD winner. Tom Marquand, who rode the last day, is also still in the saddle and having taken a bit of a hold the last day over 6f, the drop back to 5f will suit.

Top-rated in the field that is coming over from the Jessie Harrington yard in Ireland. Last seen running fourth at HQ in the Dahila Stakes (G2) so this drop into a Group Three will make life a tad easier. James Doyle rides.

Useful 7f horse in and around this grade for the Charles Hills camp. Ran well in better races last season, including a third in the Celebration Mile and a second in the Joel Stakes. Freshened up with a few months off after running in Dubai and with 15 top three finishes from 29 runs on the grass has a decent 52% strike-rate of hitting landing a bronze or better.

Went into the notebook last time after a close third on debut. Didn’t get the best of runs that day for the Andrew Balding yard either so with a bit more luck in-running can go well here. That first run experience will also have taught him a lot and William Buick a top jockey booking.

Note: Odds are subject to change

