Lockinge Stakes Trends & Tips | Best Bets For Saturday’s Newbury Race

It’s off to Newbury this Saturday for their cracking Group One Lockinge Stakes card where the William Haggas-trained Baaeed puts his unbeaten record on the line. So, to help you find the winner, Andy Newton’s got all the main 2022 Lockinge Stakes trends and tips ahead of Saturday’s big Newbury race.



Did You Know? – 15 of the last 18 Lockinge Stakes winners came from the top 3 in the betting, while 14 of the last 18 winners were drawn between stalls 3-7 (inc)

Find The Winner Of The Lockinge Stakes With Our Key Trends

3.20 – Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (British Champions Series) (Group 1) Cl1 1m ITV

18/18 – Won over a mile before

15/18 – Came from the top 3 in the betting

14/18 – Drawn between stalls 3-7 (inc)

14/18 – Returned 4/1 or shorter in the betting

14/18 – Had won a Group One race before

13/18 – Aged 4 years-old

13/18 – Had won at least 4 times before

12/18 – Winning favourites

10/18 – Having their first run of the season

10/18 – Unplaced last time out

5/18 – Godolphin owned

4/18 – Won by the Richard Hannon yard (Has won the race 5 times in all)

4/18 – Won by a mare

4/18 – Ran at Newmarket last time out

1/18 – Winners from stall 1 or 2

The average winning SP in the last 18 runnings is 10/3

Lockinge Stakes Tips and Best Bets

Well, having already mopped-up two Group One races last season and yet to lose a race, then it’s going to take a good performance from one of the other horses to lower the colours of BAAEED.

This William Haggas-trained 4 year-old is a colt out of the top drawer and proved that at the end of last season when winning two G1 races – the Prix Du Moulin and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

He’s 6-from-6 now and at the age of just 4 could even have more to come. You’ll also be clucthing at straws a bit to think this first run at Newbury is a negative – he’s won now at five different tracks, so the Berkshire venue should pose no issues.

Being rated 125 he’s the clear-top rated in the field too, with Real World next best at 118. He also beat the easy winner of the 2021 Lockinge – Palace Pier – last time at Ascot and so it should be plain-sailing here for this exciting Sea The Stars colt, that might even get further than a mile this season.

After this Baaeed is entered in the Queen Anne Stakes and Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, while later in the year also holds an entry in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

Best Of The Rest

As mentioned, the Godolphin runner – Real World – is the next best in the ratings and the owners have a good record in this race with 5 wins in the last 18 runnings. He’s a course winner here too, but does need to bounce back from two poor runs in the Saudi Cup and Dubai World Cup.

Another yard that like to do well here is the Richard Hannon camp. They’ve won the race 5 times in the past and have Chindit, who was a Listed winner at Doncaster last time out, and Etonian in the race with the former a course winner and their much better chance.

Mother Earth for trainer Aidan O’Brien and the Andrew Balding runner Alcohol Free are others to respect and look the most likely pair to give the hot favourite a race. They both also get the fillies’ allowance (3lbs) from Baaeed. Both are proven Group One winners with Mother Earth landing the 1000 Guineas last season and Alcohol Free winning the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Recent Lockinge Stakes Winners

2021 – PALACE PIER (1/2 fav)

2020 – No Race

2019 – MUSTASHRY (9/1)

2018 – RHODODENDRON (10/3 fav)

2017 – RIBCHESTER (7/4 fav)

2016 – BELARDO (8/1)

2015 – NIGHT OF THUNDER (11/4 jfav)

2014 – OLYMPIC GLORY (11/8 fav)

2013 – FARHH (10/3)

2012 – FRANKEL (2/7 fav)

2011 – CANFORD CLIFFS (4/5 fav)

2010 – PACO BOY (8/11 fav)

2009 – VIRTUAL (6/1)

2008 – CREACHADOIR (3/1 fav)

2007 – RED EVIE (8/1)

2006 – PEERESS (4/1)

2005 – RAKTI (7/4 fav)

2004 – RUSSIAN RHYTHM (3/1 fav)

2003 – HAWK WING (2/1 fav)

Watch Palace Pier Winning The 2021 Lockinge Stakes at Newbury

2022 Newbury Lockinge Meeting Race Times and Names

Saturday 14th May 2022

1:35 – BetVictor Carnarvon Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 6f ITV

2:10 – Al Rayyan Stakes (Registered As The Aston Park Stakes) (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m4f ITV

2:45 – BetVictor London Gold Cup Handicap Cl2 (3yo) 1m2f ITV

3:20 – Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m ITV

3:55 – BetVictor Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl2 (2yo) 6f RTV

4:30 – Haras De Bouquetot Fillies’ Trial Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

5:04 – Connect It Utility Services Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 1m RTV

More Newbury Horse Racing Free Bets