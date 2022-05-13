Paul Kealy Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 14th May

Paul Kealy’s Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 14th May 2022
Pillow Talk (5/1) was a top winner on Friday for Paul Kealy.
1.35 Newbury: EHRAZ @ 4/1 with Fitzdares
Third on return run at Ascot last month – will be better for that and with that coming in a Group 3 this drop back into a Listed race will be easier too.
2.45 Newbury: MR BIG STUFF @ 4/1 with Fitzdares
Second to Friday’s York winner Al Qareem last time out so the form was given a big boost. Can get off the mark here today.
1.50 Newmarket: ZAIN SARINDA @ 10/3 with Fitzdares
2-time winner on the AW – a close third at Epsom the last day in a good Listed event and a repeat of that run will see him go close here.
2.25 Newmarket: HAYMAKER @ 5/2 with Fitzdares
The Haymaker can deliver a knockout blow here. A winner last time at HQ – up 6lbs for that but that’s offset with jockey Harry Davies taking off a handy 7lbs.
3.00 Newmarket: NATURAL PATH @ 14/1 with Fitzdares
The Michael Bell yard are in good form and they’ve got a live chance here at a nice price. 4th of 16 last time out in the Al Sakhir Cup was a good run and is back racing on just a 2lb higher mark than when last winning .
Note: Odds are subject to change
RELATED: Horse Racing Today – See All Races at NEWBURY & NEWMARKET today, with the latest betting, runners, riders and silks.
