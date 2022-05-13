Paul Kealy Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 14th May

Paul Kealy’s Horse Racing Tips – Saturday 14th May 2022

Pillow Talk (5/1) was a top winner on Friday for Paul Kealy.

Paul Kealy’s Best Bets

1.35 Newbury: EHRAZ @ 4/1 with Fitzdares

Third on return run at Ascot last month – will be better for that and with that coming in a Group 3 this drop back into a Listed race will be easier too.



2.45 Newbury: MR BIG STUFF @ 4/1 with Fitzdares

Second to Friday’s York winner Al Qareem last time out so the form was given a big boost. Can get off the mark here today.



1.50 Newmarket: ZAIN SARINDA @ 10/3 with Fitzdares

2-time winner on the AW – a close third at Epsom the last day in a good Listed event and a repeat of that run will see him go close here.



2.25 Newmarket: HAYMAKER @ 5/2 with Fitzdares

The Haymaker can deliver a knockout blow here. A winner last time at HQ – up 6lbs for that but that’s offset with jockey Harry Davies taking off a handy 7lbs.



3.00 Newmarket: NATURAL PATH @ 14/1 with Fitzdares

The Michael Bell yard are in good form and they’ve got a live chance here at a nice price. 4th of 16 last time out in the Al Sakhir Cup was a good run and is back racing on just a 2lb higher mark than when last winning .

Note: Odds are subject to change

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

RELATED: Horse Racing Today – See All Races at NEWBURY & NEWMARKET today, with the latest betting, runners, riders and silks.

Bet Paul Kealy’s Tips – Bet Slip

Click the slip below to back Paul Kealy’s best bets in an treble @ 5,686/1 with Fitzdares

More Horse Racing Free Bets