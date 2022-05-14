Templegate Horse Racing Tips | NAP & NB for Saturday 14th May

Templegate Tips (NAP/NB) – Saturday 14th May 2022

Templegate Horse Racing NAP

Promising colt that has won one of his three starts. Came back from a break the last day at Newmarket with a fair third and off the same mark and with the expected improvement on that effort looks a big player here for the Gosden yard.

Templegate Horse Racing NB

3.55 Newbury PERSIAN FORCE (NB): @ 4/7 with Fitzdares

Easy winner on debut at Doncaster – winning by 4 3/4 lengths. Up to 6f here won’t be an issue and this is a race the Hannon yard like to win. They landed 4 of the last 5!

Note: Odds are subject to change

Other Templegate ITV Horse Racing Tips (Saturday 14th 2022)

1.35 Newbury: TIBER FLOW @ 9/4 with Fitzdares

2.10 Newbury: ESHAADA @ 10/3 with Fitzdares

3.20 Newbury (Lockinge Stakes): BAAEED @ 2/5 with Fitzdares

1.50 Newmarket: ZAIN SARINDA @ 5/2 with Fitzdares

2.25 Newmarket: HARRY THREE @ 5/1 with Fitzdares

3.00 Newmarket: SALEYMM @ 10/3 with Fitzdares

