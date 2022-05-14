Templegate Horse Racing Tips | NAP & NB for Saturday 14th May

Templegate Tips (NAP/NB) – Saturday 14th May 2022
Templegate Horse Racing NAP
- 2.45 Newbury: ISRAR (NAP) @ 7/2 with Fitzdares
Promising colt that has won one of his three starts. Came back from a break the last day at Newmarket with a fair third and off the same mark and with the expected improvement on that effort looks a big player here for the Gosden yard.
Templegate Horse Racing NB
- 3.55 Newbury PERSIAN FORCE (NB): @ 4/7 with Fitzdares
Easy winner on debut at Doncaster – winning by 4 3/4 lengths. Up to 6f here won’t be an issue and this is a race the Hannon yard like to win. They landed 4 of the last 5!
Note: Odds are subject to change
Other Templegate ITV Horse Racing Tips (Saturday 14th 2022)
1.35 Newbury: TIBER FLOW @ 9/4 with Fitzdares
2.10 Newbury: ESHAADA @ 10/3 with Fitzdares
3.20 Newbury (Lockinge Stakes): BAAEED @ 2/5 with Fitzdares
1.50 Newmarket: ZAIN SARINDA @ 5/2 with Fitzdares
2.25 Newmarket: HARRY THREE @ 5/1 with Fitzdares
3.00 Newmarket: SALEYMM @ 10/3 with Fitzdares
