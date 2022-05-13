Today’s Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Tips on Saturday 14th May

See today’s Lucky 15 tips as Andy Newton give you four horse racing best bets from the action today with decent ITV LIVE afternoon cards at Newbury and Newmarket, plus supporting fixtures at Bangor, Thirsk and Chelmsford – then into the evening Uttoxeter and Doncaster race.
Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Saturday 14th May 2022
OTTOMAN FLEET @ 15/8 with Fitzdares – 1.50 Newmarket
Promising debut at Newbury last month – beaten only a neck. Slight drop in trip here will suit and with that experience under his belt looks the one to beat on his second run with the Charlie Appleby yard winning this three times since 2014.
ILARAAB @ 4/1 with Fitzdares – 2.10 Newbury
Tight renewal of this Group Three, but the CD winner from the William Haggas yard – Ilaraab – looks interesting. This 5 year-old was a fine 4th on his return run here last month and only beaten 2 1/2 lengths. Can improve for that and this is also a race the yard won 12 months ago.
LIR SPECIALE @ 10/3 with Fitzdares – 2.25 Newmarket
Travelled well and caught the eye last time at Doncaster with a smooth win. Up in grade here asa into a handicap for the first time but looks on a fair opening mark and is expected to continue his upward curve.
BAAEED @ 1/2 with Fitzdares – 3.20 Newbury
High class miler that is yet to taste defeat. Has won his last six races in decent fashion and at the age of 4 and with just 6 career outings the scary thing for his rivals is there could be even more improvement to come.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
