Tony Calvin Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 14th May

Tony Calvin Tips – Saturday 14th May 2022

Tony Calvin (Betfair) Best Bets

Front running course winner that looks the value in a tight race. Hollie Doyle rides and ran well on his comeback run at Newmarket in the G2 Jockey Club Stakes. Into a G3 here will help and should make a bold bid from the front.

2.45 Newbury: LA PULGA 16/1 with Boylesports

The Roger Charlton yard have a cracking record in this race – winning it 3 times since 2015. Big price, but should be fitter for a recent run and has top Dante-winning jockey – Richard Kingscote riding.

2.45 Newbury: MR BIG STUFF 11/2 with Boylesports

Only had 4 career runs so will have more to come – yet to win, but also gone close several times to suggest his turn isn’t far away, includin a close second at Nottingham last month.

1.50 Newmarket: SAVVY VICTORY 20/1 with Boylesports

Didn’t stay last time over 1m4f in the Chester Vase, but prior to that won well over this trip at Ponty and on that run could be overpriced here.

3.00 Newmarket: SHINE SO BRIGHT 3/1 with Boylesports

CD winner that returned last month to win here and beat Wizard D’Armour – up just 4lbs and is taken to uphold that form.

