Horse Racing tips today: Saturday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat turf and over the jumps too, with six meetings from England, one across the border in Wales and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Saturday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Newbury, Newmarket, Navan, Thirsk, Chelmsford, Wexford and Bangor-on-Dee all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Uttoxeter and Doncaster get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.05pm at Bangor-on-Dee, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.40pm at Doncaster.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Wexford and one from Thirsk, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Newbury, Newmarket, Navan, Thirsk, Chelmsford, Wexford, Bangor-on-Dee, Uttoxeter and Doncaster

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the nine meeting’s today!

NAP – MANDOBI @ 11/10 with Bet UK – 3.30 Thirsk

Our NAP of the day comes from the racing in Yorkshire, where we have sided with Mandobi for William Haggas and Ben Curtis to triumph.

This 3-year-old colt is an inexperienced race horse, having only raced twice in his short career. However, both of these runs were impressive, coming second in his first run at Haydock last year before winning at Ripon just last month. Today is a step up in Class and a step up in trip, which we think Mandobi will handle well.

Trainer (33% win ratio) and jockey (27% win ratio) are both in great form at the minute, which further emphasises how we think Mandobi has what it takes to make it back-to-back wins.

NEXT BEST – GLADIATORIAL @ SP with Bet UK – 2.30 Wexford



Our Next Best bet of the day comes in the second race at Wexford where we have selected Gladiatorial for trainer Noel Kelly to triumph in this Rated Hurdle over 2m1f.

This 7-year-old has ran six times since April 2021, with his worst finish being a fourth place finish in October. Other than that, he has two wins, two runners-up and a third place finish. He comes in super fresh having not ran in seven months, so should come with plenty in the tank.

Here at SportsLens, we think Gladiatorial will impress and come back with a bang here. Jody McGarvey takes the reigns today and will be hopeful of giving Gladiatorial a winning ride.

Check out all of our selections across the nine meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Newbury, Newmarket, Navan, Thirsk, Chelmsford, Wexford, Bangor-on-Dee, Uttoxeter and Doncaster on Saturday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 63 races:

Newbury Horse Racing Tips

1.35 Hierarchy @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.10 Scope @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.45 Surrey Mist @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.20 Alcohol Free @ 14/1 with Bet UK

3.55 Persian Force @ 8/11 with Bet UK

4.30 Ducal Crown @ 25/1 with Bet UK

5.05 Notre Belle Bete @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Savvy Victory @ 25/1 with Bet UK

2.25 River Pride @ 8/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Wizard D’Amour @ 5/1 with Bet UK

3.35 Mission Storm @ 8/1 with Bet UK

4.10 Golden Glance @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.45 Madame Bonbon @ 13/2 with Bet UK

5.20 Lynns Boy @ 7/1 with Bet UK

Navan Horse Racing Tips

2.05 Wild Rover @ SP with Bet UK

2.40 Wild Eyed Girl @ SP with Bet UK

3.15 Arnhem @ SP with Bet UK

3.50 Stanhope @ SP with Bet UK

4.25 Shark Bay @ SP with Bet UK

5.00 Lariat @ SP with Bet UK

5.35 Newfoundland @ SP with Bet UK

Thirsk Horse Racing Tips

2.20 Greenroad @ 8/1 with Bet UK

2.55 Atiyah @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.30 Mandobi (NB) @ 11/10 with Bet UK

4.05 Intrinsic Bond @ 7/1 with Bet UK

4.40 Mobashr @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.10 Eeh Bah Gum @ 7/1 with Bet UK

5.45 Magical Mile @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Chelmsford Horse Racing Tips

2.35 Foshan @ SP with Bet UK

3.10 Beggarman @ SP with Bet UK

3.45 Crimson Sand @ SP with Bet UK

4.20 Dubai Hope @ SP with Bet UK

4.55 Lila Girl @ SP with Bet UK

5.30 Broughtons Peace @ SP with Bet UK

6.00 Reformed Character @ SP with Bet UK

Wexford Horse Racing Tips

1.55 Good As Hell @ SP with Bet UK

2.30 Gladiatorial (NAP) @ SP with Bet UK

3.05 Junior Bee @ SP with Bet UK

3.40 Centurion Steel @ SP with Bet UK

4.15 Ash Tree Meadow @ SP with Bet UK

4.50 Sir Bob @ SP with Bet UK

5.25 Walk In The Brise @ SP with Bet UK

Bangor-on-Dee Horse Racing Tips

1.05 Waterloo Quay @ SP with Bet UK

1.40 Go On Chez @ SP with Bet UK

2.15 Parisencore @ SP with Bet UK

2.50 Getaway Luv @ SP with Bet UK

3.25 Pennyforapound @ SP with Bet UK

4.00 Outback Frontiers @ SP with Bet UK

4.35 Touchy Feely @ SP with Bet UK

5.07 Kilbarry Leader @ SP with Bet UK

Uttoxeter Horse Racing Tips

5.15 Hidden Heroics @ SP with Bet UK

5.50 Fraterculus @ SP with Bet UK

6.20 Diablo De Rouhet @ SP with Bet UK

6.50 Miss Jeanne Moon @ SP with Bet UK

7.20 Lifeisahighway @ SP with Bet UK

7.50 Windy Cove @ SP with Bet UK

8.20 Soul Icon @ SP with Bet UK

Doncaster Horse Racing Tips

5.33 Bookmark @ 7/4 with Bet UK

6.05 Lady Reset @ 10/3 with Bet UK

6.35 Definitive Force @ 11/4 with Bet UK

7.10 Agostino @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.40 Deodar @ 1/8 with Bet UK

8.10 Muhtashim @ 9/2 with Bet UK

8.40 Endowed @ 8/1 with Bet UK

