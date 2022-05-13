Horse Racing Each-way Tip Of The Day | Newbury Tip On Sat 14th May

Another typically busy Saturday of horse racing with LIVE ITV action from Newmarket and Newbuy, plus supporting cards at Bangor, Thirsk, Chelmsford, Doncaster, Uttoxeter, Wexford (Ire) and Navan (Ire)



With that in mind, Andy Newton’s picked out his value each-way horse racing tip of the day – today’s selection comes from the afternoon fixture at Newbury races.

Each-Way Horse Racing Tip Of The Day – Saturday 14th May

2.45 Newbury: LA PULGA @ 16/1 with Fitzdares

This Roger Charlton runner is worth an interest at Newbury on Saturday – purely because the yard have won this race a staggering three times since 2015, with the last of those coming in 2019.

Yes, this 3 year-old has a big to find based on his run down the field last time at Sandown, but there are good reasons to feel he’ll improve for that first run for 195 days, plus it was also his first since being gelded.

The horse is also being stepped up to 1m2f for the first time here and having looked a bit one-paced last time this could also eke out a bit more improvement.

The Charlton yard have also been having a few winners of late so their horses are in fine fettle and Dante-winning jockey Richard Kingscote is an added plus in the saddle.

Each-Way Betting Explained

An each-way bet is split into two parts

A win bet

A place bet

Therefore, if you are placing an each-way bet on a horse race your total stake will be split equally into two bets – half your stake will be wagered on the horse to win and the other half on the horse to be placed.

Winning a horse race is fairly self-explanatory, but the ‘place’ part means the horse will need to finish either 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th (this depends on the type of race and how many runners are in it) – you can see the industry standard each-way place terms here

Number of Runners:

1 – 4 runners – No Places – Win Only bet

5 – 7 runners – 1/4 Odds – 1st & 2nd place only

8+ runners – 1/5 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

12 – 15 runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

16+ runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place

How To Place An Each-way Bet In Horse Racing

You can see from the example screen shot below that all bookmakers will have an ‘Each-way (EW)’ tick box on their bet slips. Simply tick this e/w box and this will lock that horse in as an each-way selection.

You will notice that in the example below the £5 stake then becomes doubled (£10) – meaning you will have £5 on the horse to win and £5 on the horse to be placed.

