Pricewise Horse Racing Tips | Tom Segal Best Bets for Sat 14th May

Pricewise (Tom Segal) Tips – Saturday 14th May 2022

Pillow Talk (5/1) and Fonteyn (6/1) were top winners for Tom Segal on Friday at York.

Pricewise (Tom Segal) Best Bets

1.35 Newbury: EHRAZ @ 4/1 with Fitzdares

Would have needed the run the last day at Ascot after 252 days off. Still ran well to be a fair third and not beaten far. Dropped from G3 into a Listed race will help too.

2.45 Newbury: MR BIG STUFF @ 4/1 with Fitzdares

4 runs without a win but has got some decent form to his name and the horse that bet him – Al Qareem – last time at Nottingham has since franked the form with a good win at York on Friday.

3.00 Newmarket: WIZARD D’AMOUR @ 4/1 with Fitzdares

Second last time to Shine So Bright can can turn the tables here with a nice weight pull. The Karl Burke yard are in cracking form too and this consistent 4 year-old can continue that good stable run.

Note: Odds are subject to change

