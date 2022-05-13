Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Saturday, 14 May

The horse racing NAP of the Day for Saturday, 14th May, is OTTOMAN FLEET . He contests the opening race at today’s afternoon ITV card at Newmarket – a Class 1 Listed race run over 1m 2f (1:50). This James Doyle-ridden Godolphin horse looks well worth backing at 11/8 odds.

Owned by the leading horse racing Godolphin team, this 3 year-old made a pleasing debut at Newbury last month when a close second and should have learned a lot from that first outing – Ottoman Fleet is thus our horse racing NAP today and here’s why to back him…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Ottoman Fleet win?

This well bred Sea The Stars gelding looks to have a decent future after a very promising debut run when a neck second last time out. When you look back at that past race results at Newbury you’ll notice that the winner has since gone onto run well in a Listed race.

He’s been well-supported on UK betting sites and it’s easy to see why in what doesn’t look the best of races.

Today’s horse racing NAP Comes From A Yard That Do Well In This Race

The Charlie Appleby yard also like to target this race – winning it three times since 2014 – which is another good reason to be backing today’s horse racing nap. Add in the stable also boasts a 32% record with their 3 year-olds at the course then this is another plus ahead of Ottoman Fleet’s chance.

So, today’s horse racing NAP this Saturday will return £25.00 for a £10 win with 888Sport Plus – new customers also qualify for £40 in bonuses with this wager.

