kevin blake horse racing tips best bets for saturday 14th may

Kevin Blake Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 14th May

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Virgin Bet Bonus 1

Kevin Blake Tips – Saturday 14th May 2022

Kevin Blake (Betfair) Best Bets

The unbeaten Baaeed will be all the rage here, but this is a race the Godolphin ‘boys in blue’ love to win and their Real World looks the value call over the hot favourite. This 5 year-old will be better on the grass after flopping on the dirt on Dubai and Saudi, plus is a course winner here at the track, when taking a Listed race easily here last July.

CD winner that did it well here last time out – up 4lbs for that success – but had a bit in-hand and the useful Harry Davies is back in the saddle to claim a handy 7lbs.

