Kevin Blake Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Saturday 14th May

Kevin Blake Tips – Saturday 14th May 2022
Kevin Blake (Betfair) Best Bets
- 3.20 Newbury: REAL WORLD (e/w) 15/2 with Virgin Bet
The unbeaten Baaeed will be all the rage here, but this is a race the Godolphin ‘boys in blue’ love to win and their Real World looks the value call over the hot favourite. This 5 year-old will be better on the grass after flopping on the dirt on Dubai and Saudi, plus is a course winner here at the track, when taking a Listed race easily here last July.
- 3.00 Newmarket: SHINE SO BRIGHT 3/1 with Virgin Bet
CD winner that did it well here last time out – up 4lbs for that success – but had a bit in-hand and the useful Harry Davies is back in the saddle to claim a handy 7lbs.
