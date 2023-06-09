You can see out Belmont Stakes trifecta picks as the excitement for the 155th running of the ‘Third Jewel in the Triple Crown’ is building by the hour. And there is one horse we feel has a solid chance of hitting the places and is a ‘must-have’ in your Belmont trio bets for Saturday.



Best Belmont Stakes Betting Offers



Belmont Stakes Trifecta Picks: 1-2-3 Horse Racing Tips

We pick out our three best bet ahead of Saturday’s big race to add to your 2023 Belmont Stakes trifecta picks.

Nine Horses Line-Up For 2023 Belmont Stakes



After some doubt surrounding the 2023 Belmont Stakes, due to spreading smoke in the air from Canadian wildfires, the 155th running of the race got the ‘green light’ on Friday and at this stage the nine confirmed runners stand their ground.

Forte heads the betting for the Todd Pletcher barn as they look for their fifth success, but the likes of Angel Of Empire, Tapit Trice and recent Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure are not far behind in the market.

Breeding Suggests Tapit Trice Will Improve For The Longer Trip



Did you know that the sire Tapit is the Belmont Stakes breeding king?

Well, if you didn’t – you do now.

The former Michael Dickinson runner has been responsible for four Belmont Stakes winners since 2013 – Tonalist (2014), Creator (2016), Tapwrit (2017) and Essential Quality (2021), while the 2020 hero Tiz The Law was also related to the popular gray.

With that in mind hunting out the ‘Tapit’ breeding in any of the 2023 Belmont Stakes runners has often been a great source in finding the winner in recent years and this year there is a strong family Tapit presence.

Red Route One, Hit Show, Arcangelo and Il Miracolo all have their Dam’s Sire as Tapit, while the purer bloodline horses this year are Tapit Shoes and TAPIT TRICE.

It’s the former that is of most interest for our Belmont Stakes trifecta pick, with this step up in trip looking sure to suit.

We last saw this Todd Pletcher runner getting a bit outpaced in the Kentucky Derby, but his breeding suggests this longer trip will bring out more improvement and prior to that Churchill Downs run has won four on the bounce – including the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland in April (watch below).

Taking all that into account, we feel Tapit Trice rates a solid Belmont Stakes Trifecta

Forte Will Rates A Worthy Belmont Stakes Favorite



The next horse for our Belmont Stakes trifecta picks bet is the likely favorite Forte. This 3 year-old has done little wrong in his career so far – winning 6 of his 7 races – including the Florida Derby last time out.

He was set to go off as the Kentucky Derby favorite until being a late scratcher due to a vet’s examination, but the form of his Florida win was given a huge boost with the runner-up Mage going onto land the Derby.

This Todd Pletcher horses has been back working well on the track and despite no Tapit in his bloodline has run recently like the step up in trip will be well within range – staying on well last time over 1m1f.

What Are The Best Belmont Stakes Outsider For Your Trifecta Picks?



Then then two bigger-priced runners that we’ll be plonking in our Belmont Stakes trifecta picks are Hit Show and Red Route One.

Both have the all-important Tapit in their breeding (Dam’s Sire) and recent runs indicate the longer trip of the Belmont Stakes (1m4f) can eke out some more improvement.

Starting with Hit Show, this Brad Cox runner was last seen running a fair 5th in the Kentucky Derby – beaten just over 6 lengths. The horse came with a decent run that day, but it just ran out and you feel over this longer trip and with jockey Manny Franco holding onto him later this time can go well. He’s also got useful form figures outside Churchill Downs 1-1-1-2, to suggest the Kentucky Derby track might not be totally to his liking too.

Red Route One has a similar make up to Hit Show. Okay, no Kentucky Derby run and he was 5 lengths back from National Treasure in the Preakness last time.

However, the horse has looked as if he’s been crying out for the longer trip – watch below how he ran on to beat Tapit Shoes in the Bath House Row Stakes at Oaklawn Park in April.

That evidence makes up that he looks well worth a try over this 1m4f distance and having two Graded race seconds in the Rebel Stakes and Southwest Stakes is not far off this level.

Belmont Stakes Trifecta Picks

See below our two 2023 Belmont Stakes Trifecta picks

TAPIT TRICE



FORTE



HIT SHOW



TAPIT TRICE



FORTE



RED ROUTE ONE



When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 7:02pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000

📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2 (Stream: Sling TV, Fubo)

🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 3/1 | Angel Of Empire 7/2 | National Treasure 5/1

RELATED: How Many Kentucky Derby Winners Have Also Won The Preakness Stakes?

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Horse Racing Related Content