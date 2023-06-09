Horse Racing

Belmont Stakes Trifecta Picks: Tapit Trice The Solid Triple Crown Trio Tip

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
6 min read
tapit trice
tapit trice

You can see out Belmont Stakes trifecta picks as the excitement for the 155th running of the ‘Third Jewel in the Triple Crown’ is building by the hour. And there is one horse we feel has a solid chance of hitting the places and is a ‘must-have’ in your Belmont trio bets for Saturday.

Best Belmont Stakes Betting Offers

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

Belmont Stakes Trifecta Picks: 1-2-3 Horse Racing Tips

We pick out our three best bet ahead of Saturday’s big race to add to your 2023 Belmont Stakes trifecta picks.

Nine Horses Line-Up For 2023 Belmont Stakes

After some doubt surrounding the 2023 Belmont Stakes, due to spreading smoke in the air from Canadian wildfires, the 155th running of the race got the ‘green light’ on Friday and at this stage the nine confirmed runners stand their ground.

Forte heads the betting for the Todd Pletcher barn as they look for their fifth success, but the likes of Angel Of Empire, Tapit Trice and recent Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure are not far behind in the market.

Breeding Suggests Tapit Trice Will Improve For The Longer Trip

Did you know that the sire Tapit is the Belmont Stakes breeding king?

Well, if you didn’t – you do now.

The former Michael Dickinson runner has been responsible for four Belmont Stakes winners since 2013 – Tonalist (2014), Creator (2016), Tapwrit (2017) and Essential Quality (2021), while the 2020 hero Tiz The Law was also related to the popular gray.

With that in mind hunting out the ‘Tapit’ breeding in any of the 2023 Belmont Stakes runners has often been a great source in finding the winner in recent years and this year there is a strong family Tapit presence.

Red Route One, Hit Show, Arcangelo and Il Miracolo all have their Dam’s Sire as Tapit, while the purer bloodline horses this year are Tapit Shoes and TAPIT TRICE.

It’s the former that is of most interest for our Belmont Stakes trifecta pick, with this step up in trip looking sure to suit.

We last saw this Todd Pletcher runner getting a bit outpaced in the Kentucky Derby, but his breeding suggests this longer trip will bring out more improvement and prior to that Churchill Downs run has won four on the bounce – including the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland in April (watch below).

Taking all that into account, we feel Tapit Trice rates a solid Belmont Stakes Trifecta

Forte Will Rates A Worthy Belmont Stakes Favorite

The next horse for our Belmont Stakes trifecta picks bet is the likely favorite Forte. This 3 year-old has done little wrong in his career so far – winning 6 of his 7 races – including the Florida Derby last time out.

He was set to go off as the Kentucky Derby favorite until being a late scratcher due to a vet’s examination, but the form of his Florida win was given a huge boost with the runner-up Mage going onto land the Derby.

This Todd Pletcher horses has been back working well on the track and despite no Tapit in his bloodline has run recently like the step up in trip will be well within range – staying on well last time over 1m1f.

What Are The Best Belmont Stakes Outsider For Your Trifecta Picks?

Then then two bigger-priced runners that we’ll be plonking in our Belmont Stakes trifecta picks are Hit Show and Red Route One.

Both have the all-important Tapit in their breeding (Dam’s Sire) and recent runs indicate the longer trip of the Belmont Stakes (1m4f) can eke out some more improvement.

Starting with Hit Show, this Brad Cox runner was last seen running a fair 5th in the Kentucky Derby – beaten just over 6 lengths. The horse came with a decent run that day, but it just ran out and you feel over this longer trip and with jockey Manny Franco holding onto him later this time can go well. He’s also got useful form figures outside Churchill Downs 1-1-1-2, to suggest the Kentucky Derby track might not be totally to his liking too.

Red Route One has a similar make up to Hit Show. Okay, no Kentucky Derby run and he was 5 lengths back from National Treasure in the Preakness last time.

However, the horse has looked as if he’s been crying out for the longer trip – watch below how he ran on to beat Tapit Shoes in the Bath House Row Stakes at Oaklawn Park in April.

That evidence makes up that he looks well worth a try over this 1m4f distance and having two Graded race seconds in the Rebel Stakes and Southwest Stakes is not far off this level.

Belmont Stakes Trifecta Picks

See below our two 2023 Belmont Stakes Trifecta picks

  • TAPIT TRICE
  • FORTE
  • HIT SHOW

 

  • TAPIT TRICE
  • FORTE
  • RED ROUTE ONE

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 7:02pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000
📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2 (Stream: Sling TV, Fubo)
🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 3/1 | Angel Of Empire 7/2 | National Treasure 5/1

RELATED: How Many Kentucky Derby Winners Have Also Won The Preakness Stakes?

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Horse Racing Related Content

 

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
tapit trice
Horse Racing

LATEST Belmont Stakes Trifecta Picks: Tapit Trice The Solid Triple Crown Trio Tip

Author image Andy Newton  •  15s
hit show
Horse Racing
Eddie Olczyk Belmont Stakes Pick: Hit Show The ‘Price Horse’ To Top The Ratings
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h

See below the Eddie Olczyk Belmont Stakes pick and prediction for 2023 ahead of Saturday’s big “The Run for the Carnations” – find out just why the NBC handicapper is…

national treasure2
Horse Racing
Belmont Stakes 2023: Can Bob Baffert’s National Treasure Defy a 100 Year-Old Stat?
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h

As we race toward the Third Jewel of the Triple Crown there is a huge 100 year-old Belmont Stakes trend that this year’s Preakness Stakes winner – National Treasure –…

Olczyk
Horse Racing
WATCH: Eddie Olczyk Belmont Stakes Preview As NBC Handicapper Discusses The Main Runners
Author image Andy Newton  •  9h
belmont stakes1
Horse Racing
Belmont Stakes Picks 2023: Best Sleeper and Outsider ‘Price Horse’ Tips for Test Of Champions
Author image Andy Newton  •  9h
forte new 2
Horse Racing
Everygame Belmont Stakes Free Bets: Claim $750 In Horse Racing Betting Offers
Author image Andy Newton  •  9h
belmont Park newnew
Horse Racing
BetOnline Belmont Stakes Stakes Free Bet: $1000 Horse Racing Betting Offer
Author image Andy Newton  •  9h
Arrow to top