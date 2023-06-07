Horse Racing

Belmont Stakes Props 2023: Bet On A Horse To Finish Last, A Brad Cox Winner, Top 3 Finish & More

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
belmont Park newnew
belmont Park newnew

Aside from the traditional win market there are many Belmont Stakes props 2023 to hunt down ahead of Saturday’s final US Triple Crown horse race in New York – including the winning distance, top 3 finish, a Brad Cox-trained winner, plus many more.

Bet On 2023 Belmont Stakes with the Best Sports Betting Sites

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
EXCLUSIVE: Up to $2,500 In Free Bets 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

 

  • BetOnline – Horse racing site for Belmont Stakes betting & $1,000 free bet
  • BetUS – Joining bonus (up to $2,500) and horse racing odds for the 2023 Belmont Stakes
  • BetNow – Sign-up with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Belmont Stakes
  • MyBookie – Leading reputation for quality and horse racing odds ahead of the Belmont Stakes
  • Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 6:50pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000
📺 TV: Fox Sports and Peacock
🎲 Morning Line Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 3/1 | Angel Of Empire 7/2 | National Treasure 5/1

Best Belmont Stakes Props 2023 with BetOnline

Of course, the bulk of the 2023 Belmont Stakes betting will be in the ‘win only’ market as horse racing fans pin their colors to the mast and bet on a Belmont Stakes runner to cross the line first.

However, there are also many other ways to bet on the 155th edition of the Run For The Carnations this year with a whole host of Belmont Stakes props to look out for.

For example – with trainer Brad H. Cox, who won the race in 2021 with Essential Quality, having three of the nine Belmont Park runnersAngel Of Empire, Tapit Shoes and Hit Show – you can bet on him to have the winner (this trio coupled up). Meaning you’ll have 33% of the field running for you.

Or, you can also bet on the 2023 Belmont Stakes winning distance, the winning time, which starting gate range will win or even on which horse will finish last.

You can also use our key Belmont Stakes trends to put history on your side when placing your horse racing props.

Belmont Stakes Props and Horse Racing Betting Specials

Note: Odds are subject to change

To Finish Last

Horse Odds Play
Il Miracolo
 +200 BetOnline logo
Tapit Shoes
 +350 BetOnline logo
Red Route One
 +525 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +700 BetOnline logo
Arcangelo +800 BetOnline logo
National Treasure
 +1200 BetOnline logo
Tapit Trice
 +1600 BetOnline logo
Angel Of Empire
 +1600 BetOnline logo
Forte +2500 BetOnline logo

Best Finishing Position

Horse Odds Play
Forte
 +125 BetOnline logo
Angel Of Empire
 +220 BetOnline logo
Tapit Trice
 +230 BetOnline logo
Horse Odds Play
National Treasure
 +125 BetOnline logo
Arcangelo
 +225 BetOnline logo
Hit Show
 +225 BetOnline logo
Horse Odds Play
Red Route One
 -110 BetOnline logo
Tapit Shoes
 +175 BetOnline logo
Il Miracolo
 +475 BetOnline logo

Brad H. Cox To Trainer The Winner

Yes/No Odds Play
Yes
 +175 BetOnline logo
No
 -225 BetOnline logo

Forte To Win

Yes/No Odds Play
Yes
 +220 BetOnline logo
No
 -270 BetOnline logo

Gate To Wire Winner

Yes/No Odds Play
Yes
 +317 BetOnline logo
No
 -400 BetOnline logo

Starting Gate Of The Winner

Starting Gates
 Odds Play
Gates 6-9
 -200 BetOnline logo
Gates 1-5
 +157 BetOnline logo

Top 3 Finish

Horse Odds Play
Forte -225 BetOnline logo
Angel of Empire -135 BetOnline logo
Tapit Trice -135 BetOnline logo
National Treasure +145 BetOnline logo
Arcangelo +220 BetOnline logo
Hit Show +225 BetOnline logo
Red Route One +375 BetOnline logo
Tapit Shoes +550 BetOnline logo
Il Miracolo +1200 BetOnline logo

Winning Distance

Winning Distance?
 Odds Play
Over 1.5 Lengths
 -130 BetOnline logo
Under 1.5 Lengths
 -101 BetOnline logo

Winning Time

Winning Time?
 Odds Play
Over 2:29:00
 -115 BetOnline logo
Under 2:29:00 -115 BetOnline logo

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds To Win The Race

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Mo Donegal Winning The 2022 Belmont Stakes

 Recent Winners Of The Belmont Stakes

  • 2022 – Mo Donegal (13/5 fav)
  • 2021 – Essential Quality (13/10 fav)
  • 2020 – Tiz The Law (4/5 fav)
  • 2019 – Sir Winston (102/10)
  • 2018 – Justify (4/5 fav)
  • 2017 – Tapwrit (53/10)
  • 2016 – Creator (164/10)
  • 2015 – American Pharoah (3/4 fav)
  • 2014 – Tonalist (9/10 fav)
  • 2013 – Palace Malice (138/10)

Horse Racing Related Content

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From Horse Racing

Latest news

View all
belmont stakes trophy
Horse Racing

LATEST 2023 Belmont Stakes Prize Money Breakdown: How Much Will The Belmont Stakes Winner Earn?

Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
jockey silks
Horse Racing
2023 Belmont Stakes Colors and Jockey Silks: What Color Is My Belmont Stakes Horse?
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h

See the 2023 Belmont Stakes colors and jockey silks ahead of the 155th running of the big New York final Triple Crown race this weekend – Saturday, June 10 from…

horse usa
Horse Racing
How to Bet On the Belmont Stakes in ANY US State | USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h

You can bet on the Belmont Stakes in ANY US State, by signing up with our featured USA offshore sportsbooks listed below – and also get some great horse racing…

Canada kentucky
Horse Racing
How to Bet On the Belmont Stakes in British Columbia | BC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Canada kentucky
Horse Racing
How to Bet On the Belmont Stakes in Alberta | AB Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Canada kentucky
Horse Racing
How to Bet On the Belmont Stakes in Ontario | ON Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Canada kentucky
Horse Racing
How to Bet On the Belmont Stakes in Canada | CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Arrow to top