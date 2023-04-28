Many horse racing fans will be curious to know the Todd Pletcher net worth as the two-time Kentucky Derby winner has three leading fancies in the 2023 Churchill Downs race on May 6.



Todd Pletcher Net Worth: US Trainer Expected to Be Worth Over $12m

Born on June 26, 1967, in Texas, Todd Pletcher was raised into a world of horse racing and started working for his father Jake Pletcher, who was also a trainer, as a hot walker. While, in his summers off from school, headed to California to work for Henry Moreno at Hollywood Park and Del Mar racecourses.

After graduating from the University of Arizona Race Track Industry Program with a degree in Animal Science in 1989, he went to New York to start work for top US trainer D.Wayne Lukas, who has won the Kentucky Derby four times, as a foreman and in 1991 promoted to assistant trainer.

Pletcher eventually took out a licence to train horses in 1995 – aged just 28 – and since then has not looked back.

From then to the present day, there are not many top US horse races Todd Pletcher hasn’t won, including the Kentucky Derby twice, Belmont Stakes four times and 12 Breeders’ Cup successes. However, the Preakness Stakes – the second leg of the US Triple Crown – has so far eluded him.

Over that time, it’s reported by famouspeopletoday that Todd Pletcher has built up a net worth over $12m.

Todd Pletcher Bio:

Full Name: Todd Pletcher

Age and DOB: 55, (June 26, 1967)

Net Worth (2023): $12m

Birth Town: Dallas, Texas, US

Spouse: Tracy Pletcher

Children: 3 (Payton, Kyle and Hannah)

Pletcher Trained His First Winner In 1996

Having taken out a licence to train in December 1995, Pletcher had to wait until the following year in February 1996 before he sent out his first winner – Majestic Number at Gulfstream Park in Florida.

His Big Break Came In 2004 After Winning The Kentucky Oaks

Between 1996 and 2004, Pletcher was building up his reputation and his string of horses, but it wasn’t until 2004 – nine years after taking out his licence – when his big break came after winning the Kentucky Oaks with Ashado.

While later that year the same horse backed that win up by landing the Breeders’ Cup Distaff.

2005 Set A Single Season Earning Record

The following year from that Kentucky Oaks success, Todd Pletcher catapulted himself into the horse racing ‘big time’ by setting a single season earnings record in 2005 – amassing $20,867,842 by winning 10 Grade 1 races.

Todd Pletcher Has Won Over $458m In Total Prize Money



Over the years, Todd Pletcher-trained horses have also won their owners over $458m, with big races that include the Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes, Kentucky Oaks, Pegasus World Cup and many Breeders’ Cup successes.

The Pletcher barn have won over 5,500 races and that figure shoots up by the week.

It’s, therefore, no shock that the Todd Pletcher net worth stands at $12m.

Two Kentucky Derby Wins to Pletcher’s Name (So Far)

Before Todd Pletcher bagged his first Kentucky Derby win in 2010, the Texas-born trainer was on a run of 0-24 in the big Run for the Roses Churchill Downs race.

However, his luck in the race billed as “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports” changed in 2010 when his Super Saver broke his Churchill Downs duck. Jockey Calvin Borel did the steering that day and that win was his third in the last four years between 2007 and 2010 in the race.

Pletcher had to wait 7 more years until his next Kentucky Derby win, when Always Dreaming won the lucrative prize under jockey John R. Velazquez (watch below).

Todd Pletcher Entered the US Racing Hall of Fame In 2021

The name ‘Todd Pletcher’ was also etched into the US Racing Hall Of Fame in 2021, when the nominating committee selected him. He’s also won the Eclipse Award as Top Trainer 8 times (and counting).

Pletcher Could Win His Third Kentucky Derby in 2023

The Pletcher barn could easily be adding to their Kentucky Derby haul in 2023 too. The barn have the hot favorite in Forte, who won the decent trial race – the Florida Derby – and will be looking to follow the same path as Pletcher’s 2017 Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming, who also won that Gulfstream Park race.

Oh, and we could even be in for a ‘Pletcher Trifecta‘ at the 2023 Kentucky Derby as he also trains the likely second favourite Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns, who is in the top five in the betting.

The Preakness Stakes Has So Far Eluded Todd Pletcher

The second leg of the US Triple Crown has so far eluded Todd Pletcher. However, in his defence it’s a race he’s rarely tried to win.

This is mainly because he likes to give his horses time between races and the Preakness Stakes comes only a few weeks after the Kentucky Derby.

Some Of Todd Pletcher’s Main Horse Racing Wins

Kentucky Oaks (2004, 2007, 2013, 2021)

Blue Grass Stakes (2005, 2008, 2015, 2023)

Florida Derby

(2007, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2023)

(2007, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2023) Pegasus World Cup (2022, 2023)

Pegasus World Cup Turf (2021, 2022)

Travers Stakes (2005, 2011)

American Classics Victories



Kentucky Derby (2010, 2017)

Belmont Stakes (2007, 2013, 2017, 2022)

Canadian Triple Crown wins:

Queen’s Plate (1998)

Prince of Wales Stakes (1998, 2008)

Breeders’ Stakes (2000)

Breeders’ Cup wins:

Breeders’ Cup Distaff (2004, 2015)

Breeders’ Cup Sprint (2004)

Breeders’ Cup Turf (2007)

Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (2015),2021)

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (2010)

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (2010)

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (2010, 2012)

Breeders’ Cup Classic (2019)

Breeders’ Cup juvenile turf sprint (2018)

