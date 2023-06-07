Horse Racing

Eddie Olczyk Belmont Stakes Pick: Hit Show The ‘Price Horse’ To Top The Ratings


Andy Newton


See below the Eddie Olczyk Belmont Stakes pick and prediction for 2023 ahead of Saturday’s big “The Run for the Carnations” – find out just why the NBC handicapper is siding with this Brad H. Cox runner as his ‘Price Horse’.

WATCH: Eddie Olczyk Picks HIT SHOW As His Belmont Stakes ‘Price Horse’

Eddie Olczyk Belmont Stakes Pick 2023 | NBC Handicapper Feels Hit Show Can Top The Ratings

Olczyk
Eddie Olczyk

Eddie Olczyk might be better known as a former NHL player to many, but is now a respected horse racing NBC Sports handicapper, so with the Belmont Stakes on the horizon this Saturday Olczyck feels trainer Brad H. Cox can land his second “Third Jewel of the Triple Crown”.

Read more on why the Eddie Olczyk Belmont Stakes pick is Hit Show.

HIT SHOW (10/1)

We last saw HIT SHOW running a respectable 5th in the Kentucky Derby but Eddie Olczyck thinks this Brad Cox runner can improve on that in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes.

The Olczyck thinking here is that Hit Show’s effort was a decent one – but just not timed well and now armed with that knowledge jockey Manny Franco can press the button a bit later this time.

Olczyck has also suggested that the Churchill Downs track just might not suit – having run two average races there now, while his form away from the course reads 1-1-1-2.

Yes, the Belmont Stakes is run over a longer trip (1m4f) but Hit Show’s breeding (Dam’s Sire Tapit) suggests the extra yardage will be within range.

Having flattened out a bit that day Hit Show can race just off the pace and Olczyck feels if he can make a similar move – just later – the Belmont might end up being a race really run over just 1/8th of a mile and being a bit of a sprint finish.

If able to last out the trip till, then – Hit Show, from gate 7, can go well.

The Belmont Stakes has also been a good race for horses that ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out (50% of the last 10 winners)

WATCH: Hit Show’s Run In The 2023 Kentucky Derby

2023 Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Eddie Olczyk Belmont Stakes Preview As NBC Handicapper Discusses The Main Runners

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Andy Newton


