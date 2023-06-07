See below the Eddie Olczyk Belmont Stakes pick and prediction for 2023 ahead of Saturday’s big “The Run for the Carnations” – find out just why the NBC handicapper is siding with this Brad H. Cox runner as his ‘Price Horse’.
WATCH: Eddie Olczyk Picks HIT SHOW As His Belmont Stakes ‘Price Horse’
Eddie Olczyk Belmont Stakes Pick 2023 | NBC Handicapper Feels Hit Show Can Top The Ratings
Eddie Olczyk might be better known as a former NHL player to many, but is now a respected horse racing NBC Sports handicapper, so with the Belmont Stakes on the horizon this Saturday Olczyck feels trainer Brad H. Cox can land his second “Third Jewel of the Triple Crown”.
Read more on why the Eddie Olczyk Belmont Stakes pick is Hit Show.
HIT SHOW (10/1)
We last saw HIT SHOW running a respectable 5th in the Kentucky Derby but Eddie Olczyck thinks this Brad Cox runner can improve on that in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes.
The Olczyck thinking here is that Hit Show’s effort was a decent one – but just not timed well and now armed with that knowledge jockey Manny Franco can press the button a bit later this time.
Olczyck has also suggested that the Churchill Downs track just might not suit – having run two average races there now, while his form away from the course reads 1-1-1-2.
Yes, the Belmont Stakes is run over a longer trip (1m4f) but Hit Show’s breeding (Dam’s Sire Tapit) suggests the extra yardage will be within range.
Having flattened out a bit that day Hit Show can race just off the pace and Olczyck feels if he can make a similar move – just later – the Belmont might end up being a race really run over just 1/8th of a mile and being a bit of a sprint finish.
If able to last out the trip till, then – Hit Show, from gate 7, can go well.
The Belmont Stakes has also been a good race for horses that ran in the Kentucky Derby last time out (50% of the last 10 winners)
You can back the Eddie Olczyck Belmont Stakes pick below with BetOnline
WATCH: Hit Show’s Run In The 2023 Kentucky Derby
2023 Belmont Stakes Betting Odds
- Forte 5/2
- Tapit Trice 3/1
- Angel Of Empire 7/2
- National Treasure 5/1
- Arcangelo 8/1
- Hit Show 10/1
- Red Route One 15/1
- Tapit Shoes 20/1
- Il Miracolo 30/1
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
WATCH: Eddie Olczyk Belmont Stakes Preview As NBC Handicapper Discusses The Main Runners
