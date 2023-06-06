The Tapit Shoes Belmont Stakes odds +2500 sees the Brad H.Cox-trained 3 year-old as one of the outsiders in the betting with the best US horse racing betting sites.
Tapit Shoes Belmont Stakes Odds +2500
TAPIT SHOES will head into Saturday’s 155th running of the Belmont Stakes as one of the outsiders for the race but can’t be ruled out being trained by Brad H. Cox, who won the ‘Third Jewel Of The Triple Crown’ in 2021.
This 3 year-old will need to step up on his recent Bath House Stakes Listed second (watch below) to Red Route One – getting nabbed on the line that day – but his breeding indicates the step up to 1m4f in the Belmont Stakes will suit.
His sire (Tapit) has been responsible for four Belmont Stakes winners since 2013 – Tonalist, Creator, Tapwrit, Essential Quality – so his family history backs up that the extra yardage should be right up his street.
He’s also a half brother to another Belmont Stakes runner Tapit Trice and has family connections with Hit Show, Il Miracolo, Arcangelo and Red Route One with the dam’s sire of that bunch also a certain Tapit.
Tapit Shoes Career Stats
- Age: 3
- Runs: 5
- Wins: 1
- Total Career Winnings: $82,878
- Trainer: Brad H. Cox
- Jockey: Kent J. Desormeaux
- Last Race: 2nd Bath (Listed), April 22, 2023 (Oaklawn Park)
Bet on TAPIT SHOES for the 2023 Belmont Stakes at +2500. You can support him here and get the best US sportsbooks offers.
Note: Odds are subject to change
When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?
The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.
📅Time/Date: 6:50pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +200 | Angel Of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +375
Belmont Stakes Derby Betting Odds
See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.
- Forte +200
- Angel Of Empire +350
- Tapit Trice +375
- National Treasure +700
- Arcangelo +1200
- Hit Show +1200
- Raise Cain +1600
- Red Route One +1600
- Tapit Shoes +2500
- Il Miracolo +5000
Note: Others on request and odds subject to change
WATCH: Tapit Shoes Running 2nd In 2023 Bath House Row Stakes
