We’ve had the first two legs of the US Triple Crown – the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, so when is the 2023 Belmont Stakes, the final race in the famous horse racing trilogy?

Best USA Racebooks For Belmont Stakes Betting

When is the 2023 Belmont Stakes?



The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack, New York.

📅Time/Date: 6:48pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York, US

💰 Purse: $1.5m

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

Florida Derby Winner Forte Expected To Head To New York

Forte, who was dramatically scratched from the Kentucky Derby late on based on vets advice, looks set to make amends in the 2023 Belmont Stakes on June 10.

The Todd Pletcher-trained 3 year-old who impressed when beating the subsequent Kentucky Derby winner Mage in the Florida Derby has been back in work after his bruised foot injury – with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr – spinning him over half-mile in 50.31 secs at Belmont Park on Sunday May 21.

Trainer Todd Pletcher Looking For His Fifth Belmont Stakes Win

Forte’s trainer Todd Pletcher is also a man that likes to target the final US Triple Crown race – he’s won it four times over the years, including 12 months ago with Mo Donegel (watch below).

Pletcher’s first Belmont Stakes success came in 2007 with the filly Rags to Riches and has since followed up in 2013 with Palace Malice and in 2017 with Tapwrit.

WATCH: Mo Donegal Winning The 2022 Belmont Stakes

Horse Racing Related Content