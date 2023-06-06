The Hit Show Belmont Stakes odds +1200 with the best US horse racing betting sites as the Kentucky Derby fifth will be looking to improve for the step up in trip.



Hit Show Belmont Stakes Odds +1200



Hit Show was last seen running 5th in the Kentucky Derby on May 6 at Churchill Downs – beaten just over 6 lengths at the line to Mage – but after a small break is back in action in the ‘Third Jewel Of The Triple Crown’ this Saturday.

Before that Kentucky Derby effort, this Brad H.Cox runner was a gutsy second in the Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct on April 8 and will head to New York this weekend having won 50% of his 6 career races.

The Brad H. Cox barn are also no strangers to winning the Belmont Stakes after taking the prize in 2021 with Essential Quality and with Hit Show’s dam’s sire Tapit then this breeding gives backers hope the longer trip in the Belmont (1m4f) will suit.

The sire Tapit has been responsible for four Belmont Stakes winners – Tonalist, Creator, Tapwrit, Essential Quality – since 2014 and the last of those was (as mentioned) trained by Cox.

Hit Show Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 6

Wins: 3

Total Career Winnings: $494,375

Trainer: Brad H.Cox

Jockey: Manuel Franco

Last Race: 5th Kentucky Derby (G1), May 6, 2023 (Churchill Downs)

Note: Odds are subject to change

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 6:50pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +200 | Angel Of Empire +350 | Tapit Trice +375

Belmont Stakes Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Hit Show Running 5th In The Kentucky Derby

WATCH: Hit Show Running Second in the Wood Memorial



