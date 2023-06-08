When looking back at past Belmont Stakes winners, there is a HUGE breeding stat that leaps off the page that simply can’t be ignored when having a bet on Saturday’s big New York race.



Tapit Is The Belmont Stakes Sire King

The eye-catching gray Tapit was trained by Michael Dickinson back in 2004 and despite only racing six times and never winning the Third Jewel Of The Triple Crown – he’s become the ‘go-to’ Belmont Stakes sire.

Tapit won three times from his six races – but since retiring from racing, the 2004 Wood Memorial Stakes winner TAPIT (watch below) has fathered four Belmont Stakes winners since 2014 – Tonalist (2014), Creator (2016), Tapwrit (2017) and Essential Quality (2021), while he was also the grandsire of the 2020 winner Tiz The Law.

A very impressive record, to say the least, and his bloodline has become key in finding the recent Belmont Stakes winners.

Oh, and if you’ve got a nice mare to cover – Tapit is still standing at the Gainesway Stud in Kentucky for $185,000.

Why Has The Tapit Bloodline Done So Well In The Belmont Stakes?

In short, it’s a stamina, stamina, stamina.

Of the three US Triple Crown horse races – the Belmont Stakes is run over the longest trip (1m4f) and even though Tapit NEVER won the Belmont it’s clear that ‘staying power’ plays a big part in his winning this horse race and that asset is very much in Tapit’s pedigree.

Tapit’s sire – Pulpit – was also the 1997 Fountain Of Youth Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes winner, plus finished 4th in that year’s Kentucky Derby, while going back even further in the Pulpit pedigree we’ll find his sire as the classy A.P Indy, who was the Belmont Stakes winner in 1992 (watch below)!

Which 2023 Belmont Horses Have The Crucial Tapit Bloodline?

We’ve nine 2023 Belmont Stakes runners heading to post for the final US Triple Crown race this Saturday and below are the ones that are related to Tapit.

You can see that a massive 67% of the Belmont Stakes runners this year have some family connection with the mighty Tapit.

Tapit Trice: (Sire: Tapit) – Todd Pletcher runner that landed the Blue Grass Stakes this year – a race his grandfather Pulpit won in 1997. Was last seen running 7th in the Kentucky Derby, but many feel the longer trip of the Belmont can see him get back to winning ways.

(Sire: Tapit) – Todd Pletcher runner that landed the Blue Grass Stakes this year – a race his grandfather Pulpit won in 1997. Was last seen running 7th in the Kentucky Derby, but many feel the longer trip of the Belmont can see him get back to winning ways. Tapit Shoes: (Sire: Tapit) – Trained by Brad Cox, who won the Belmont in 2021 with Essential Quality. Last seen running second to Red Route One (another relation) in the Bath House Row Stakes – beaten just a head.

(Sire: Tapit) – Trained by Brad Cox, who won the Belmont in 2021 with Essential Quality. Last seen running second to Red Route One (another relation) in the Bath House Row Stakes – beaten just a head. Arcangelo: (Dam’s Sire: Tapit) – Improving 3 year-old that has won his last two – the latest being a win in the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont so we know the track suits. His Dam’s sire was Tapit.

(Dam’s Sire: Tapit) – Improving 3 year-old that has won his last two – the latest being a win in the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont so we know the track suits. His Dam’s sire was Tapit. Hit Show: (Dam’s Sire: Tapit) – Another Cox runner that has the Tapit blood, from his Dam’s sire. Ran a top race to be 5th in the Kentucky Derby last time and his form away from Churchill Downs reads an impressive 1-1-1-2.

(Dam’s Sire: Tapit) – Another Cox runner that has the Tapit blood, from his Dam’s sire. Ran a top race to be 5th in the Kentucky Derby last time and his form away from Churchill Downs reads an impressive 1-1-1-2. Red Route One: (Dam’s Sire: Tapit) – Last seen running 4th in the Preakness Stakes, having looked a bit one-paced. Before that stayed on well to take the Bath House Row Stakes and his yard (Steven Asmussen) won the Belmont in 2016 with Creator.

(Dam’s Sire: Tapit) – Last seen running 4th in the Preakness Stakes, having looked a bit one-paced. Before that stayed on well to take the Bath House Row Stakes and his yard (Steven Asmussen) won the Belmont in 2016 with Creator. Il Miracolo: (Dam’s Sire: Tapit) – The likely Belmont Stakes outsider, but with the Tapit blood in his genes can’t be ruled out. Won just an Allowance Claimer last time out so needs to step up – maybe the longer trip will eke out more improvement.

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 7:02pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000

📺 TV: Fox Sports, FS1, FS2 (Stream: Sling TV, Fubo)

🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 3/1 | Angel Of Empire 7/2 | National Treasure 5/1

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

